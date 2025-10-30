IND vs AUS Women’s World Cup 2025: What Happens If Rain Washes Out the Semi-Final in Navi Mumbai? ICC Rules Explained

photoDetails

The IND vs AUS Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final in Navi Mumbai faces a potential rain threat, leaving fans anxious about the match outcome. According to ICC rules, a reserve day (October 31) is in place to complete play if rain interrupts Thursday’s fixture. For a valid result, both teams must bat at least 20 overs per side. However, if rain washes out both match days, Australia will advance to the final based on their higher points in the group stage. With overcast conditions predicted at the DY Patil Stadium, the contest promises high tension on and off the field.