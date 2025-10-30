Advertisement
NewsPhotosIND vs AUS Women’s World Cup 2025: What Happens If Rain Washes Out the Semi-Final in Navi Mumbai? ICC Rules Explained
IND vs AUS Women’s World Cup 2025: What Happens If Rain Washes Out the Semi-Final in Navi Mumbai? ICC Rules Explained

The IND vs AUS Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final in Navi Mumbai faces a potential rain threat, leaving fans anxious about the match outcome. According to ICC rules, a reserve day (October 31) is in place to complete play if rain interrupts Thursday’s fixture. For a valid result, both teams must bat at least 20 overs per side. However, if rain washes out both match days, Australia will advance to the final based on their higher points in the group stage. With overcast conditions predicted at the DY Patil Stadium, the contest promises high tension on and off the field.

Updated:Oct 30, 2025, 08:32 AM IST
1. ICC Has Allocated a Reserve Day for the Semi-Final

1. ICC Has Allocated a Reserve Day for the Semi-Final

 

The ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final between India and Australia includes a reserve day (October 31) to ensure a result if rain washes out play on the scheduled date.

2. Match Will Resume from the Point It Was Stopped

2. Match Will Resume from the Point It Was Stopped

 

If play is interrupted and cannot finish on Thursday, it will resume on the reserve day from the exact point it stopped — not restarted — ensuring fair play continuity.

3. 20 Overs Per Side Needed for a Valid Result

3. 20 Overs Per Side Needed for a Valid Result

 

For a match result to stand, each team must bat at least 20 overs. If this threshold isn’t met on either day, the game will be declared a no result.

4. Australia Advances if Both Days Are Washed Out

4. Australia Advances if Both Days Are Washed Out

 

If rain spoils both the match and reserve day, Australia will progress to the final based on their higher points in the group stage standings.

5. Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast Predicts Cloudy Conditions

5. Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast Predicts Cloudy Conditions

 

According to AccuWeather, Navi Mumbai could see light rain and heavy cloud cover, especially in the morning and early afternoon, possibly affecting the toss and first innings.

6. DY Patil Stadium Pitch Could Aid Seamers Early

6. DY Patil Stadium Pitch Could Aid Seamers Early

 

The DY Patil Stadium offers early swing under lights, and overcast skies may assist pacers like Renuka Singh Thakur — a key advantage for India if rain delays play.

7. ICC Prioritizes Full 50-Over Game Before Reducing Overs

7. ICC Prioritizes Full 50-Over Game Before Reducing Overs

 

Officials will make every effort to complete the 50-over match before reducing overs. Overs will only be curtailed if time loss becomes unavoidable due to weather.

8. India's Hope Rests on Bowlers and Home Advantage

8. India’s Hope Rests on Bowlers and Home Advantage

 

With potential movement off the surface, India’s pace and spin attack could exploit local conditions. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will bank on familiarity with home pitches.

9. Player Fitness May Influence India's Game Plan

9. Player Fitness May Influence India’s Game Plan

 

India will monitor Richa Ghosh’s fitness, while Australia might miss skipper Alyssa Healy — two factors that could significantly alter strategies in a rain-curtailed contest.

10. Where to Watch the India vs Australia Semi-Final Live

10. Where to Watch the India vs Australia Semi-Final Live

 

Catch the IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final live on Star Sports or stream it on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar from 3 PM IST on October 30, live from Navi Mumbai.

 

