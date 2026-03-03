IND vs ENG semi-final washed out scenario - Who qualifies for T20 World Cup 2026 final if rain cancels match?

photoDetails

english

3023176

If the India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final is washed out on both the scheduled day and reserve day, England will qualify for the final due to their higher Super 8 group finish. ICC knockout rules mandate a minimum of 10 overs per side for a result and include a designated reserve day with extended playing time. If no play is possible across both days, group standings determine progression. These semi-final rules differ from the group stage and reward consistency in earlier rounds. Weather, Super 8 rankings, and ICC playing conditions could decisively shape the final lineup.