Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3023805https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ind-vs-eng-t20-world-cup-2026-semifinals-rain-rules-reserve-day-mumbai-weather-update-3023805
NewsPhotosIND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Rain rules, reserve day & Mumbai weather update
photoDetails

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Rain rules, reserve day & Mumbai weather update

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals include strict rain rules, a reserve day provision, and a 10-over minimum requirement per side to ensure a result in knockout matches. For the India vs England semi-final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, weather forecasts predict clear skies with zero rain probability during match hours. However, ICC regulations confirm that if rain disrupts play, the match can continue on a reserve day with additional playing time. If both days fail to produce a result, the team that finished higher in the Super 8 standings advances to the final. These regulations aim to prevent weather from deciding major tournament outcomes.

Updated:Mar 05, 2026, 09:09 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Minimum 10 Overs Required For A Result

1/11
1. Minimum 10 Overs Required For A Result

Unlike group stage matches where five overs per side are sufficient, ICC knockout rules require at least 10 overs per team in semi-finals to produce an official result under the tournament playing conditions.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. Semi-Finals Have Extended Playing Time Window

2/11
2. Semi-Finals Have Extended Playing Time Window

Match officials can use up to 90 minutes of additional playing time on the scheduled match day to complete the game if rain or interruptions delay play at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. Reserve Day Available For Both Semi-Finals

3/11
3. Reserve Day Available For Both Semi-Finals

The ICC has scheduled a full reserve day for each T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final, giving teams another opportunity to finish the match if rain prevents completion on the original day.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. Additional 120 Minutes Available On Reserve Day

4/11
4. Additional 120 Minutes Available On Reserve Day

If the match moves to the reserve day, match officials receive an additional two hours of extra playing time, significantly increasing the chances of completing the knockout clash and ensuring a legitimate result.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. Match Continues From Exact Stoppage Point

5/11
5. Match Continues From Exact Stoppage Point

A critical ICC knockout rule states that play resumes from the exact match situation on the reserve day. Overs, runs, wickets, and match conditions remain unchanged rather than restarting the match.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. No Bowl-Out Or Coin Toss To Decide Winner

6/11
6. No Bowl-Out Or Coin Toss To Decide Winner

ICC regulations clearly state that bowl-outs, super overs, or coin tosses cannot determine a winner if a knockout match cannot be completed due to rain or weather disruptions.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. Super 8 Standings Decide Finalist

7/11
7. Super 8 Standings Decide Finalist

If both the match day and reserve day fail to produce a result, the team that finished higher in the Super 8 standings automatically advances to the T20 World Cup final.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. England Hold Advantage Over India

8/11
8. England Hold Advantage Over India

If the India vs England semi-final is washed out even after the reserve day, England would progress to the final because they finished top of Super 8 Group 2, while India finished second.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

9. South Africa Hold Advantage Over New Zealand

9/11
9. South Africa Hold Advantage Over New Zealand

In the other semi-final, South Africa would qualify automatically if rain cancels the match entirely because they finished first in Super 8 Group 1, ahead of New Zealand.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

10. Clear Weather Expected At Wankhede Stadium

10/11
10. Clear Weather Expected At Wankhede Stadium

Weather forecasts indicate 0% chance of rain during match hours in Mumbai, with temperatures dropping from 31°C to around 26°C and heavy dew likely influencing bowling conditions in the second innings.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Ind vs EngIndia vs EnglandT20 World Cup 2026Weather Update From Mumbai
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna reception
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Hyderabad Reception: What ‘Virosh’ wore, first photos, outfit details, star-studded guest list and who missed the event
camera icon7
title
India Roads
India's last road: Check its location, history, drive, and more; It is...
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Predicted Wicket-Keepers For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and...; Check full list
camera icon12
title
RCB
RCB Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt as openers; no place for Venkatesh Iyer, suspense over Yash Dayal
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 opening pairs
Meet Confirmed Openers of RR, RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, SRH for IPL 2026 - Check in pics