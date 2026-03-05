IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Rain rules, reserve day & Mumbai weather update

photoDetails

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals include strict rain rules, a reserve day provision, and a 10-over minimum requirement per side to ensure a result in knockout matches. For the India vs England semi-final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, weather forecasts predict clear skies with zero rain probability during match hours. However, ICC regulations confirm that if rain disrupts play, the match can continue on a reserve day with additional playing time. If both days fail to produce a result, the team that finished higher in the Super 8 standings advances to the final. These regulations aim to prevent weather from deciding major tournament outcomes.