IND vs NZ Final T20 World Cup 2026 Pitch Report From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Will Team India play on same kind of pitch as ODI World Cup 2023 final?

The IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final pitch report from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad indicates a fresh mixed-soil surface dominated by red soil, designed to produce true bounce and high-scoring conditions. Unlike the slow black-soil pitch used in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, the centre-square Pitch No. 6 is expected to favour aggressive batting. Experts predict a par score around 200–210, with early swing for pacers during the powerplay. However, heavy dew later in the evening could make chasing easier, potentially influencing the toss decision. These conditions could shape the tactical battle between India and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.