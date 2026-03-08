IND vs NZ T20 World Cup final weather report: Rain threat or dew twist in Ahmedabad? What Team India should do after winning toss

photoDetails

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to be played under clear skies with no rain forecast. Temperatures could reach 41°C during the afternoon before cooling to around 37°C at match start. Weather conditions may significantly influence the match due to the likelihood of evening dew, which can affect bowlers’ grip and favor chasing teams. The Ahmedabad pitch, known for its red-soil surface and consistent bounce, typically supports aggressive batting and high-scoring matches. With heat, humidity shifts, and dew all in play, toss strategy and match timing could become crucial factors in determining the T20 World Cup champion.