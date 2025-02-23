Advertisement
IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Cricketers WAGS Who Will Be Supporting Them From Stands Of Dubai International Stadium - In Pics
IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Cricketers WAGS Who Will Be Supporting Them From Stands Of Dubai International Stadium - In Pics

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to electrify the Dubai International Stadium. While all eyes will be on the players battling it out on the field, another group of influential figures will also play a crucial role – the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of Pakistan’s cricketers. These women provide unwavering support, both emotionally and mentally, helping their partners navigate the intense pressures of international cricket. From the stands, they bring energy, motivation, and an added charm to the spectacle. Let’s take a closer look at the WAGs of Pakistan’s cricketing stars who will be cheering them on during this high-stakes tournament.

Updated:Feb 23, 2025, 10:01 AM IST
1. Naeema Begum – The Silent Support Behind Mohammad Rizwan

1/13
1. Naeema Begum – The Silent Support Behind Mohammad Rizwan

Naeema Begum, wife of Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan, has always maintained a low profile. Her unwavering support and presence provide Rizwan with the emotional strength needed to lead his team.

2. Muzna Masood Malik – Haris Rauf’s Biggest Cheerleader

2/13
2. Muzna Masood Malik – Haris Rauf’s Biggest Cheerleader

Muzna Masood Malik, a former fashion model and wife of Haris Rauf, brings glamour and unwavering support to the stands. She is often seen passionately backing her husband’s fiery spells.

3. Ansha Afridi – A Cricketing Legacy Supporting Shaheen Afridi

3/13
3. Ansha Afridi – A Cricketing Legacy Supporting Shaheen Afridi

As the daughter of legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi, Ansha Afridi understands the game deeply. Her presence in the stands will be a source of motivation for Shaheen Afridi during the high-pressure matches.

4. Family Bonds: The Hidden Strength of Pakistan’s Squad

4/13
4. Family Bonds: The Hidden Strength of Pakistan’s Squad

Beyond the limelight, many players, including Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, draw strength from their families. Their partners' unwavering encouragement often plays a pivotal role in their on-field performances.

5. Social Media Influence of Pakistan Cricketers’ WAGs

5/13
5. Social Media Influence of Pakistan Cricketers’ WAGs

With growing fan followings, many WAGs use their social media platforms to rally support for their partners and the team, adding an extra layer of engagement for Pakistan’s passionate cricket fans.

6. Support from the Stands – A Psychological Boost

6/13
6. Support from the Stands – A Psychological Boost

Having loved ones in the stadium during intense matches like India vs Pakistan can be a game-changer, providing players with much-needed mental reassurance during high-stakes moments.

7. Glamour Meets Cricket – WAGs Adding Star Power

7/13
7. Glamour Meets Cricket – WAGs Adding Star Power

With their stylish appearances, Pakistan cricketers’ wives and girlfriends bring an added charm to the stands, making the Champions Trophy 2025 a mix of sports and celebrity culture.

8. Keeping the Morale High Off the Field

8/13
8. Keeping the Morale High Off the Field

During long tours, the presence of loved ones helps players maintain focus and balance, ensuring they stay mentally fresh for the crucial matches, including the much-anticipated clash against India.

9. The Cultural Side – Traditions and Celebrations

9/13
9. The Cultural Side – Traditions and Celebrations

Many of the WAGs play a vital role in celebrating victories and supporting their husbands in tough times, making them an integral part of Pakistan’s cricketing journey.

10. The India vs Pakistan Clash – WAGs in Full Support

10/13
10. The India vs Pakistan Clash – WAGs in Full Support

As Pakistan faces India in the Champions Trophy 2025, the cricketers’ wives and girlfriends will be in full attendance, offering their unwavering support and adding to the electrifying atmosphere in Dubai.

11/13
12/13
13/13
