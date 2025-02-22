IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 - Virat Kohli’s 82 To Fakhar Zaman's 114: 7 Iconic Knocks In India Vs Pakistan High Pressure Matches
India vs. Pakistan matches have always been filled with intensity, drama, and unforgettable performances. Over the years, several batters have delivered iconic innings under high-pressure situations, turning the tide in their team's favor. Here’s a look at seven of the most memorable knocks in the history of this fierce rivalry.
Virat Kohli – 82
A knock for the ages, Kohli scripted a sensational chase at the MCG, lifting India from a precarious position against a fiery Pakistan attack. His breathtaking six off Haris Rauf in the final overs is now etched in cricketing folklore.
Gautam Gambhir - 75 (T20 World Cup 2007 Final)
In the inaugural T20 World Cup final, Gambhir’s composed innings provided India with a solid foundation, guiding them to a competitive total. His knock proved to be the difference in a tense final, helping India clinch the title.
Fakhar Zaman - 114 (Champions Trophy Final 2017)
On the biggest stage, Fakhar Zaman delivered a dream innings, powering Pakistan to their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy title. His fearless approach and counter-attacking century stunned India and ensured a historic win for Pakistan.
Sachin Tendulkar - 98 (World Cup 2003, Centurion)
A high-pressure World Cup clash saw the ‘Master Blaster’ take on the deadly trio of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar. His stunning uppercut six off Akhtar and fearless stroke play led India to a memorable win.
Javed Miandad - (116)
One of the most famous innings in cricket history, Miandad’s last-ball six off Chetan Sharma handed Pakistan a thrilling victory. His unbeaten century remains a symbol of Pakistan’s resilience in high-stakes encounters.
Saeed Anwar - 194 (Chennai)
A marathon knock that left Indian bowlers helpless, Saeed Anwar’s 194 was the highest individual ODI score at the time. His elegant stroke play and sheer dominance helped Pakistan secure a famous victory.
Rohit Sharma - 140 (World Cup 2019)
Rohit Sharma dominated the Pakistan bowling attack with a masterful century in the World Cup. His aggressive approach and stylish stroke play ensured India maintained their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in World Cups.
