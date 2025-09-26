IND vs PAK Record In Cricket Finals: Past Battles, Wins, And Historic Moments Explained

photoDetails

The Asia Cup 2025 final promises a historic showdown as India faces Pakistan in Dubai for the first-ever summit clash in the tournament’s history. Pakistan secured their spot after a thrilling 11-run win over Bangladesh, led by standout performances from Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Haris. India dominated the Super Fours to confirm their place, setting the stage for a high-voltage IND vs PAK clash. Fans can expect a tactical, low-scoring battle on a tricky Dubai pitch, while historical records show Pakistan holds a slight edge in finals against India. Live streaming, match analysis, and head-to-head stats make this final unmissable.