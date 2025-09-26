Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2964726https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ind-vs-pak-record-in-cricket-finals-past-battles-wins-and-historic-moments-explained-2964726
NewsPhotosIND vs PAK Record In Cricket Finals: Past Battles, Wins, And Historic Moments Explained
photoDetails

IND vs PAK Record In Cricket Finals: Past Battles, Wins, And Historic Moments Explained

The Asia Cup 2025 final promises a historic showdown as India faces Pakistan in Dubai for the first-ever summit clash in the tournament’s history. Pakistan secured their spot after a thrilling 11-run win over Bangladesh, led by standout performances from Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Haris. India dominated the Super Fours to confirm their place, setting the stage for a high-voltage IND vs PAK clash. Fans can expect a tactical, low-scoring battle on a tricky Dubai pitch, while historical records show Pakistan holds a slight edge in finals against India. Live streaming, match analysis, and head-to-head stats make this final unmissable.

Updated:Sep 26, 2025, 09:48 AM IST
Follow Us

1. First-Ever Asia Cup Final Clash

1/11
1. First-Ever Asia Cup Final Clash

 

For the first time in 16 editions of the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan meet in the final, marking a historic moment for fans of cricket’s most intense rivalry.

Follow Us

2. Pakistan Edges Past Bangladesh

2/11
2. Pakistan Edges Past Bangladesh

 

Pakistan’s narrow 11-run victory over Bangladesh in the Super Fours ensured their place in the final, with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf dominating with the ball.

Follow Us

3. India Already Secured Spot

3/11
3. India Already Secured Spot

 

India qualified for the final after a commanding Super Four performance, making them a formidable opponent for Pakistan in this historic summit clash.

Follow Us

4. Third Major Tournament Final Between the Two

4/11
4. Third Major Tournament Final Between the Two

This will be the third instance of India-Pakistan finals in ICC or major international tournaments, following the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy.

Follow Us

5. Past Final Outcomes

5/11
5. Past Final Outcomes

India won the 2007 T20 World Cup final, while Pakistan dominated the 2017 Champions Trophy final, highlighting the unpredictability and intensity of these summit clashes.

Follow Us

6. High Stakes & Rivalry

6/11
6. High Stakes & Rivalry

Every India vs Pakistan final carries immense pressure, fan expectations, and controversy potential, making Asia Cup 2025 final one of the most anticipated cricket events globally.

Follow Us

7. Key Performers to Watch

7/11
7. Key Performers to Watch

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Haris are in-form Pakistan players, while India will rely on stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for crucial breakthroughs.

Follow Us

8. Low-Scoring Thriller Expected

8/11
8. Low-Scoring Thriller Expected

Pakistan’s total of 135 against Bangladesh in Dubai indicates the pitch favors disciplined bowling, setting the stage for a tactical, high-pressure final.

Follow Us

9. Historical Head-to-Head in Finals (5+ Team Tournaments)

9/11
9. Historical Head-to-Head in Finals (5+ Team Tournaments)

In tournaments with more than five teams, India and Pakistan have met five times in finals: India won twice (1985, 2007), Pakistan thrice (1986, 1994, 2017), giving Pakistan a slight edge.

Follow Us

10. Asia Cup 2025: A Must-Watch Event

10/11
10. Asia Cup 2025: A Must-Watch Event

The India vs Pakistan final promises a thrilling contest with high viewership potential, record-breaking moments, and unforgettable cricket action, making it a global sporting spectacle.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 finalIND vs PAK final liveIndia Pakistan Cricket RivalryAsia Cup 2025 live scorePakistan vs India final match predictionAsia Cup 2025 schedule DubaiIndia Pakistan head-to-head finalsAsia Cup 2025 points tableIndia Pakistan T20 final historyAsia Cup 2025 Super Four resultsIndia vs Pakistan live streaming onlineAsia Cup 2025 final highlightsPakistan bowling performance Asia Cup 2025India batting lineup Asia Cup 2025IND vs PAK final ticketsAsia Cup 2025 Dubai stadium guideIndia vs Pakistan score updatesAsia Cup 2025 final match analysisIndia Pakistan finals recordShaheen Afridi latest newsHaris Rauf performance 2025Mohammad Haris Asia Cup 2025Virat Kohli Asia Cup final 2025Jasprit Bumrah Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup final low-scoring gamesIndia Pakistan rivalry statsAsia Cup 2025 final previewIND vs PAK historical clashesAsia Cup 2025 fan predictionsIndia Pakistan cricket news live.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
India vs West Indies Test series 2025
India's Test Squad vs West Indies : 5 Players Snubbed From The Team, Karun Nair To Abhimanyu Easwaran, Check Full List
camera icon5
title
Treesha Thosar
Meet Treesha Thosar, the 6-Year-Old Star Who Created History at the National Film Awards
camera icon7
title
mobility
Indian Railway's Most Luxurious Train: Reserved For Only One Person; Has Medical Coach, Lounge, 5 Suites; Check Details
camera icon8
title
self improvement books
8 Must-Read Books For Self-Improvement
camera icon8
title
Second Richest Person
Meet Larry Ellison, World’s Second Richest Man Pledges To Give Away 95% Of His $373 Billion Fortune; He Is Founder Of…