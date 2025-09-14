Advertisement
IND vs PAK: Revisiting The Last 5 T20I Battles Before The Asia Cup 2025 Showdown
IND vs PAK: Revisiting The Last 5 T20I Battles Before The Asia Cup 2025 Showdown

India and Pakistan have played 13 T20Is so far. India leads the rivalry with 9 wins, while Pakistan has won 3, and one was called off due to rain. Each game has produced high drama, keeping fans hooked every time.

 

Updated:Sep 14, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
June 9, 2024 - New York

June 9, 2024 - New York

India beat Pakistan by 6 runs in a tense T20 World Cup clash. Bowlers dominated the game as both sides struggled with the bat. India held their nerve to seal victory.

October 23, 2022 - Melbourne

October 23, 2022 - Melbourne

In a classic encounter, India chased down the target to win by 4 wickets. Virat Kohli’s stunning innings guided India home in front of a packed MCG crowd.

Asia Cup 2022 - Dubai

Asia Cup 2022 - Dubai

India and Pakistan faced each other twice. India won the group-stage game, but Pakistan bounced back in the Super Four, winning by 5 wickets to level the rivalry.

T20 World Cup 2021 - Dubai

T20 World Cup 2021 - Dubai

Pakistan recorded their first-ever T20 World Cup win over India. Shaheen Afridi’s fiery spell removed India’s top order and set up a 10-wicket win for the Men in Green.

Key Takeaways

Key Takeaways

India’s wins usually come from controlled chases and steady partnerships. Pakistan often dominate when their bowlers make early breakthroughs and put pressure on India.

Impact Players

Impact Players

Virat Kohli has been India’s star performer, especially in Melbourne 2022. Shaheen Afridi has been Pakistan’s trump card, with his pace and swing troubling Indian batters.

Mental Edge

Mental Edge

India entered the Asia Cup 2025 clash with confidence from recent wins. Pakistan, however, know that one inspired performance can swing the match their way.

What to Expect

What to Expect

Fans can expect another thriller. India’s batting depth will be tested, while Pakistan’s pace attack will look for early wickets. Momentum will decide the outcome.

All Images:- X, BCCI 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK