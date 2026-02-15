IND vs PAK: What happens if India vs Pakistan game in T20 World Cup 2026 gets washed out?

photoDetails

english

3017020

If rain washes out the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash, both teams will receive one point and secure Super 8 qualification with five points each. With no reserve day for group matches and a minimum of five overs required for a result, the game could be abandoned if the weather persists. A washout would eliminate the USA and Netherlands from contention while keeping India top due to its superior Net Run Rate. Understanding ICC rain rules, DLS calculations, and qualification scenarios is crucial as weather threatens one of cricket’s most anticipated rivalries and could reshape Group A outcomes.