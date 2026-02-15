IND vs PAK: What happens if India vs Pakistan game in T20 World Cup 2026 gets washed out?
If rain washes out the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash, both teams will receive one point and secure Super 8 qualification with five points each. With no reserve day for group matches and a minimum of five overs required for a result, the game could be abandoned if the weather persists. A washout would eliminate the USA and Netherlands from contention while keeping India top due to its superior Net Run Rate. Understanding ICC rain rules, DLS calculations, and qualification scenarios is crucial as weather threatens one of cricket’s most anticipated rivalries and could reshape Group A outcomes.
1. Match will be declared a No Result
If rain prevents the minimum overs required, the match will be abandoned and recorded as a No Result, with both teams receiving one point under ICC tournament rules governing rain-affected T20 World Cup fixtures. Photo Credit - X
2. No reserve day for group-stage matches
The ICC does not schedule reserve days for group matches in the T20 World Cup, meaning any washout cannot be replayed and the result cannot be rescheduled later in the tournament calendar. Photo Credit - X
3. Minimum five overs per side required
For a result to be official, both teams must bat for at least five overs. If weather interruptions prevent this threshold, the match is abandoned regardless of the toss or innings progress. Photo Credit - X
4. Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method may decide outcome
If rain interrupts play but enough overs remain, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method is applied to revise targets and determine a result, ensuring fairness in shortened matches affected by weather conditions. Photo Credit - X
5. Both teams would earn one point each
A washout awards one point to both sides, moving India and Pakistan from four points to five, a crucial tally in the group stage qualification race. Photo Credit - X
6. Super 8 qualification would be confirmed
Reaching five points would mathematically secure qualification for both teams, as no other side in Group A can reach that total even by winning their remaining fixtures. Photo Credit - X
7. India likely remain group toppers
India would stay at the top of Group A due to their significantly stronger Net Run Rate, which becomes decisive when teams are level on points after rain-affected matches. Photo Credit - X
8. Pakistan avoid Net Run Rate risk
A washout protects Pakistan from the danger of a heavy defeat damaging their Net Run Rate, preserving their standing and eliminating pressure ahead of their final group fixture. Photo Credit - X
9. Associate nations face elimination
USA and Netherlands would be knocked out of Super 8 contention because their maximum possible total would remain below five points, ending qualification hopes without influencing the result on the field. Photo Credit - X
10. Fans and broadcasters suffer the most
A rain abandonment would deny spectators the tournament’s most anticipated rivalry and reduce broadcast viewership and advertising value, highlighting the commercial and emotional impact of weather disruptions. Photo Credit - X
