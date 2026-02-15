Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3017032https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ind-vs-pak-what-happens-if-india-vs-pakistan-game-in-t20-world-cup-2026-gets-washed-out-3017032
NewsPhotosIND vs PAK: What happens if India vs Pakistan game in T20 World Cup 2026 gets washed out?
photoDetails

IND vs PAK: What happens if India vs Pakistan game in T20 World Cup 2026 gets washed out?

If rain washes out the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash, both teams will receive one point and secure Super 8 qualification with five points each. With no reserve day for group matches and a minimum of five overs required for a result, the game could be abandoned if the weather persists. A washout would eliminate the USA and Netherlands from contention while keeping India top due to its superior Net Run Rate. Understanding ICC rain rules, DLS calculations, and qualification scenarios is crucial as weather threatens one of cricket’s most anticipated rivalries and could reshape Group A outcomes.

Updated:Feb 15, 2026, 08:52 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Match will be declared a No Result

1/10
1. Match will be declared a No Result

If rain prevents the minimum overs required, the match will be abandoned and recorded as a No Result, with both teams receiving one point under ICC tournament rules governing rain-affected T20 World Cup fixtures. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. No reserve day for group-stage matches

2/10
2. No reserve day for group-stage matches

The ICC does not schedule reserve days for group matches in the T20 World Cup, meaning any washout cannot be replayed and the result cannot be rescheduled later in the tournament calendar. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. Minimum five overs per side required

3/10
3. Minimum five overs per side required

For a result to be official, both teams must bat for at least five overs. If weather interruptions prevent this threshold, the match is abandoned regardless of the toss or innings progress. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method may decide outcome

4/10
4. Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method may decide outcome

If rain interrupts play but enough overs remain, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method is applied to revise targets and determine a result, ensuring fairness in shortened matches affected by weather conditions. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. Both teams would earn one point each

5/10
5. Both teams would earn one point each

A washout awards one point to both sides, moving India and Pakistan from four points to five, a crucial tally in the group stage qualification race. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Super 8 qualification would be confirmed

6/10
6. Super 8 qualification would be confirmed

Reaching five points would mathematically secure qualification for both teams, as no other side in Group A can reach that total even by winning their remaining fixtures. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. India likely remain group toppers

7/10
7. India likely remain group toppers

India would stay at the top of Group A due to their significantly stronger Net Run Rate, which becomes decisive when teams are level on points after rain-affected matches. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. Pakistan avoid Net Run Rate risk

8/10
8. Pakistan avoid Net Run Rate risk

A washout protects Pakistan from the danger of a heavy defeat damaging their Net Run Rate, preserving their standing and eliminating pressure ahead of their final group fixture. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

9. Associate nations face elimination

9/10
9. Associate nations face elimination

USA and Netherlands would be knocked out of Super 8 contention because their maximum possible total would remain below five points, ending qualification hopes without influencing the result on the field. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

10. Fans and broadcasters suffer the most

10/10
10. Fans and broadcasters suffer the most

A rain abandonment would deny spectators the tournament’s most anticipated rivalry and reduce broadcast viewership and advertising value, highlighting the commercial and emotional impact of weather disruptions. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us
India vs Pakistan washout rulesIND vs PAK rain scenarioT20 World Cup 2026 rain ruleswhat happens if match abandoned cricketIND vs PAK no reserve daySuper 8 qualification scenarioICC T20 World cup points systemDuckworth Lewis Stern method explainedIND vs PAK weather impactGroup A standings T20 World Cup 2026India Pakistan match rain rulescricket match minimum overs ruleT20 match abandoned points ruleIND vs PAK qualification scenariowho benefits if match washed outICC rain rules T20 World CupIndia Pakistan rivalry rain interruptionSuper 8 stage qualification mathassociate nations elimination scenarioIND vs PAK points table impactrain affected cricket match rulesICC playing conditions rain ruleIndia Pakistan match no result meaningT20 World Cup group stage rulescricket NRR impact rain washoutIND vs PAK Colombo weather threatcricket fans rain abandonment impactICC tournament reserve day rulesrain washout cricket consequencesIND vs PAK match update rain cha
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Maha Shivaratri 2026
Maha Shivaratri 2026: From Meditation to Shiv–Parvati Love, 10 AI prompts to create divine spiritual images
camera icon7
title
rajasthan royals
7 captains to lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL history: Shane Warne, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and...; check full list
camera icon7
title
retirement planning
Planning for retirement? Avoid these 7 costly money mistakes many Indians make
camera icon9
title
Most Visited Countries
World's most visited countries: Top 10 nations where tourists love to visit; Is India one of them? Check full list
camera icon12
title
Valentine's Day 2026
From 'Tu Hi Hai to Iktara': 10 underrated bollywood romantic songs to share with your loved ones this Valentine’s Day