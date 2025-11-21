IND vs SA Guwahati Test: Why Tea Comes Before Lunch & How Early Sunset Changes Everything

photoDetails

english

2987683

The IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati brings unprecedented changes as early sunset forces a 9 AM start and a historic tea-before-lunch schedule. With Barsapara hosting its first-ever Test, players must adapt to rapidly fading light and unpredictable session dynamics. India, reeling from their Kolkata collapse, face added pressure amid Shubman Gill’s injury concerns and potential leadership from Rishabh Pant. South Africa acknowledge the logic behind the changes but admit it breaks tradition. As both sides adjust to the daylight challenge, Guwahati’s conditions promise a gripping, high-stakes battle crucial to the series outcome.