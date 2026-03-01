IND vs WI Semi-Final Scenario: What happens if rain washes out Eden Gardens, Kolkata match?

photoDetails

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final hopes hinge on the crucial Super 8 clash against West Indies at Eden Gardens. If the match produces a result, the winner advances. However, a washout would send West Indies through due to their superior Net Run Rate, eliminating India. Weather forecasts predict clear skies, reducing the risk of rain disruption, though evening dew may influence tactics. With South Africa already qualified, this fixture acts as a virtual knockout. India must secure a victory to progress, making this one of the tournament’s most decisive encounters with qualification, strategy, and pressure all converging in Kolkata.