IND vs ZIM Washout Scenario: What happens if India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 game is abandoned?

If the India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the T20 World Cup 2026 is washed out, both teams will share one point, leaving India with just one point from two games. With a negative net run rate and only one match remaining, India’s semi-final hopes would hinge on other results and significant NRR shifts. ICC rules prioritise wins, then net run rate, making a no-result outcome especially damaging. Although Chennai’s forecast looks clear, weather disruptions could still impact overs and calculations. The match remains crucial, as India needs victories and momentum to stay competitive in a tightly contested Super 8 Group 1.