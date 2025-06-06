India A’s Likely XI Against England Lions: KL Rahul, Tanush Kotian In, Sarfaraz Khan Misses Out
As the cricketing world shifts its focus toward the highly anticipated India-England Test series, the spotlight today is on the next generation of stars as India A face England Lions in the 2nd Unofficial Test, beginning June 6, 2025, at the County Ground, Northampton.
Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain)
A consistent performer in domestic cricket, Easwaran continues to lead the India A side with poise. His ability to anchor the innings at the top makes him a dependable opener in overseas conditions.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
After a promising run with the senior team, Jaiswal returns to the A squad to get more experience in English conditions.
Karun Nair
Karun Nair scored a double century in the last unofficial match and offers solidity at No. 3 and is looking to revive his international career. Known for his triple century in Test cricket, Nair brings experience and a calm head, especially valuable on foreign pitches.
KL Rahul
Returning from injury and seeking match fitness before the senior team’s Test series, Rahul’s presence boosts the batting lineup. A seasoned Test campaigner, his technique and experience are crucial in English conditions where swing and seam dominate.
Dhruv Jurel (Vice-Captain & Wicketkeeper)
Jurel has impressed with his calm temperament and tidy keeping in the last match. His performances in the IPL and domestic cricket have earned him the vice-captaincy.
Nitish Kumar Reddy
The young Andhra all-rounder has made headlines for his composed batting and useful medium pace. His inclusion provides balance to the side.
Shardul Thakur
With international experience under his belt, Thakur brings in vital lower-order runs and wicket-taking ability.
Tanush Kotian
A reliable off-spinner from Mumbai, Kotian is preferred for his control and ability to bowl long spells. He replaces Harsh Dubey to provide a more consistent spin option and strengthen the lower-order batting.
Akash Deep
A sharp pacer from Bengal, Akash Deep has been in good form and is known for generating movement off the pitch. His inclusion over Harshit Rana boosts the team’s wicket-taking potential, especially with the new ball.
Anshul Kamboj
A rising pace prospect, Kamboj has impressed with his control and bounce. The selectors are giving him exposure to international-like conditions to test his readiness for the next level. He adds energy and depth to the pace unit.
Mukesh Kumar
Having already made his senior India debut, Mukesh is one of the leaders of this pace attack. His seam movement and accuracy make him a natural fit for English conditions. He’s expected to lead the bowling unit with the new ball.
Trending Photos