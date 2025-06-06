Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia A’s Likely XI Against England Lions: KL Rahul, Tanush Kotian In, Sarfaraz Khan Misses Out
India A’s Likely XI Against England Lions: KL Rahul, Tanush Kotian In, Sarfaraz Khan Misses Out

As the cricketing world shifts its focus toward the highly anticipated India-England Test series, the spotlight today is on the next generation of stars as India A face England Lions in the 2nd Unofficial Test, beginning June 6, 2025, at the County Ground, Northampton.

 

Updated:Jun 06, 2025, 08:38 AM IST
Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain)

1/11
Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain)

A consistent performer in domestic cricket, Easwaran continues to lead the India A side with poise. His ability to anchor the innings at the top makes him a dependable opener in overseas conditions. 

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal

2/11
Yashasvi Jaiswal

After a promising run with the senior team, Jaiswal returns to the A squad to get more experience in English conditions. 

 

Karun Nair

3/11
Karun Nair

Karun Nair scored a double century in the last unofficial match and offers solidity at No. 3 and is looking to revive his international career. Known for his triple century in Test cricket, Nair brings experience and a calm head, especially valuable on foreign pitches.

 

KL Rahul

4/11
KL Rahul

Returning from injury and seeking match fitness before the senior team’s Test series, Rahul’s presence boosts the batting lineup. A seasoned Test campaigner, his technique and experience are crucial in English conditions where swing and seam dominate.

 

Dhruv Jurel (Vice-Captain & Wicketkeeper)

5/11
Dhruv Jurel (Vice-Captain & Wicketkeeper)

Jurel has impressed with his calm temperament and tidy keeping in the last match. His performances in the IPL and domestic cricket have earned him the vice-captaincy. 

 

Nitish Kumar Reddy

6/11
Nitish Kumar Reddy

The young Andhra all-rounder has made headlines for his composed batting and useful medium pace. His inclusion provides balance to the side. 

 

Shardul Thakur

7/11
Shardul Thakur

With international experience under his belt, Thakur brings in vital lower-order runs and wicket-taking ability.

 

Tanush Kotian

8/11
Tanush Kotian

A reliable off-spinner from Mumbai, Kotian is preferred for his control and ability to bowl long spells. He replaces Harsh Dubey to provide a more consistent spin option and strengthen the lower-order batting.

 

Akash Deep

9/11
Akash Deep

A sharp pacer from Bengal, Akash Deep has been in good form and is known for generating movement off the pitch. His inclusion over Harshit Rana boosts the team’s wicket-taking potential, especially with the new ball.

 

Anshul Kamboj

10/11
Anshul Kamboj

A rising pace prospect, Kamboj has impressed with his control and bounce. The selectors are giving him exposure to international-like conditions to test his readiness for the next level. He adds energy and depth to the pace unit.

 

Mukesh Kumar

11/11
Mukesh Kumar

Having already made his senior India debut, Mukesh is one of the leaders of this pace attack. His seam movement and accuracy make him a natural fit for English conditions. He’s expected to lead the bowling unit with the new ball.

 

