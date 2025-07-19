Advertisement
India Champions Predicted Playing XI Against Pakistan Champions For WCL 2025: Yuvraj Singh To Lead, Shikhar Dhawan To Open, Suresh Raina At…

As India Champions are ready to take on Pakistan Champions of WCL 2025 on 20th July, here's India's predicted playing XI for the high-voltage WCL 2025 clash against Pakistan Champions. 

Updated:Jul 19, 2025, 08:15 AM IST
Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

A new addition to the India Champions squad, Dhawan is likely to open the innings with his trademark elegance and consistency at the top.

 

Robin Uthappa (WK)

Robin Uthappa (WK)

The experienced Uthappa, who opened last season and kept wickets, is expected to reprise both roles in this high-voltage clash.

 

Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu

Reliable and explosive, Rayudu will take charge of the middle order, bringing his composure and power-hitting to the crease.

 

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina

A rock in India’s middle order for years, Raina will anchor the innings while also contributing with his part-time spin.

 

Yuvraj Singh (Captain)

Yuvraj Singh (Captain)

Leading from the front, the India Champions skipper Yuvraj Singh returns to defend the title. Expect fireworks from the bat and big-match temperament from the legend.

 

Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan

Known for his brute force, Yusuf will be India’s designated finisher, ready to launch in the final overs.

 

Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan

The all-rounder brings depth with both bat and ball. His swing bowling up front and hitting ability in the lower order add crucial balance.

 

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh

The ‘Turbanator’ will spearhead India’s spin attack, looking to tie down the middle overs with his guile and experience.

 

Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla

A dependable leg-spinner, Chawla is expected to complement Harbhajan in the spin department, especially on turning tracks.

 

Varun Aaron

Varun Aaron

Known for his raw pace, Aaron adds firepower to the pace attack and will be crucial during the powerplay and death overs.

 

Siddarth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul

Kaul’s ability to swing the new ball and nail yorkers at the death makes him a key figure in the pace department.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK