India Champions Predicted Playing XI Against Pakistan Champions For WCL 2025: Yuvraj Singh To Lead, Shikhar Dhawan To Open, Suresh Raina At…
As India Champions are ready to take on Pakistan Champions of WCL 2025 on 20th July, here's India's predicted playing XI for the high-voltage WCL 2025 clash against Pakistan Champions.
Shikhar Dhawan
A new addition to the India Champions squad, Dhawan is likely to open the innings with his trademark elegance and consistency at the top.
Robin Uthappa (WK)
The experienced Uthappa, who opened last season and kept wickets, is expected to reprise both roles in this high-voltage clash.
Ambati Rayudu
Reliable and explosive, Rayudu will take charge of the middle order, bringing his composure and power-hitting to the crease.
Suresh Raina
A rock in India’s middle order for years, Raina will anchor the innings while also contributing with his part-time spin.
Yuvraj Singh (Captain)
Leading from the front, the India Champions skipper Yuvraj Singh returns to defend the title. Expect fireworks from the bat and big-match temperament from the legend.
Yusuf Pathan
Known for his brute force, Yusuf will be India’s designated finisher, ready to launch in the final overs.
Irfan Pathan
The all-rounder brings depth with both bat and ball. His swing bowling up front and hitting ability in the lower order add crucial balance.
Harbhajan Singh
The ‘Turbanator’ will spearhead India’s spin attack, looking to tie down the middle overs with his guile and experience.
Piyush Chawla
A dependable leg-spinner, Chawla is expected to complement Harbhajan in the spin department, especially on turning tracks.
Varun Aaron
Known for his raw pace, Aaron adds firepower to the pace attack and will be crucial during the powerplay and death overs.
Siddarth Kaul
Kaul’s ability to swing the new ball and nail yorkers at the death makes him a key figure in the pace department.
