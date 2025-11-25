Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2988853https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/india-make-4-major-changes-in-odi-squad-for-south-africa-series-in-comparison-to-australia-tour-shreyas-iyer-shubman-gill-out-ravindra-jadeja-ruturaj-gaikwad-in-2988853
NewsPhotosIndia Make 4 Major Changes In ODI Squad For South Africa Series In Comparison To Australia Tour: Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill OUT; Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad IN
photoDetails

India Make 4 Major Changes In ODI Squad For South Africa Series In Comparison To Australia Tour: Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill OUT; Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad IN

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on November 30. Here are the key changes in the ODI setup ahead of the series starter. 

Updated:Nov 25, 2025, 08:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Squad Announcement

1/7
Squad Announcement

The BCCI has named India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa starting November 30. KL Rahul will lead the side, while senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been included. The squad features a mix of experienced campaigners and returning young talents.

Follow Us

KL Rahul Takes Charge

2/7
KL Rahul Takes Charge

With Shubman Gill unavailable due to injury, KL Rahul has been appointed captain for the series. He will also be one of three wicketkeeping options, alongside Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel. Rahul’s leadership marks an important phase as India continues to test squad depth ahead of major ICC events.

Follow Us

Pant Returns to ODI Squad

3/7
Pant Returns to ODI Squad

One of the biggest storylines is the return of Rishabh Pant to India’s ODI setup. Pant last played an ODI in August 2024 and now rejoins the team after a long break from the format. His comeback adds explosive batting depth and wicketkeeping flexibility. 

Follow Us

Key Changes from Australia Series

4/7
Key Changes from Australia Series

Compared to the previous ODI squad against Australia, India has made four changes. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer miss out due to injuries, while Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj have not been included. The reshuffle opens new opportunities for emerging players. 

Follow Us

Fresh Inclusions and Role Expectations

5/7
Fresh Inclusions and Role Expectations

Returning all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja strengthens India’s middle order and bowling options. Ruturaj Gaikwad joins as backup opener, while Tilak Varma adds left-handed balance to the middle order. Both players return to ODI cricket for the first time since December 2023.

Follow Us

Squad Comparison Snapshot

6/7
Squad Comparison Snapshot

India’s ODI Squad For Australia: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s ODI Squad For South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (capt & wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel 

Follow Us

Balance and Opportunity

7/7
Balance and Opportunity

The final squad brings together youth, experience, and flexibility across departments. With several senior players unavailable, this tour gives newer talents like Tilak, Gaikwad, and Reddy a platform to push for long-term ODI roles. All eyes will be on India’s combinations and performances against a competitive South African side.

Follow Us
Shubman GillShreyas IyerRavindra JadejaRishabh PantBCCIRuturaj GaikwadShubman Gill OutShreyas Iyer injuredIndia ODI squad changesRishabh Pant returnRavindra Jadeja comebackIndia squad for South Africa ODIsBCCI squad announcementIIndia vs South Africa seriesODI squad update IndiaGill and Iyer injury newsPant comeback ODITilak Varma recalledRuturaj Gaikwad reserve openerMohammed Siraj droppedAxar Patel left outKL Rahul captaincyRohit Sharma ODI squadVirat Kohli includedIndian cricket newssquad changes India cricketSouth Africa tour India 2025cricket breaking news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Safest Cars in India
Is Safety Your First Priority? Check Top 5 Safest Cars In India
camera icon8
title
RCB
4 Players RCB Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Akash Madhwal And...
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet The Man Who Donated 28 kg Gold Necklace At Tirupati Temple, Owns Rs 4,000,000,000 Property With Private Beach In THIS Country; Check His Net Worth And Education
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For November 24- 30: Love Brings A Blend Of Curiosity And Clarity This Week, Zodiacs
camera icon7
title
Dharmendra
Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Veteran Actor Was Married At The Age Of 19 — Know About His First Wife, Prakash Kaur