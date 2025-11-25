India Make 4 Major Changes In ODI Squad For South Africa Series In Comparison To Australia Tour: Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill OUT; Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad IN
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on November 30. Here are the key changes in the ODI setup ahead of the series starter.
Squad Announcement
The BCCI has named India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa starting November 30. KL Rahul will lead the side, while senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been included. The squad features a mix of experienced campaigners and returning young talents.
KL Rahul Takes Charge
With Shubman Gill unavailable due to injury, KL Rahul has been appointed captain for the series. He will also be one of three wicketkeeping options, alongside Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel. Rahul’s leadership marks an important phase as India continues to test squad depth ahead of major ICC events.
Pant Returns to ODI Squad
One of the biggest storylines is the return of Rishabh Pant to India’s ODI setup. Pant last played an ODI in August 2024 and now rejoins the team after a long break from the format. His comeback adds explosive batting depth and wicketkeeping flexibility.
Key Changes from Australia Series
Compared to the previous ODI squad against Australia, India has made four changes. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer miss out due to injuries, while Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj have not been included. The reshuffle opens new opportunities for emerging players.
Fresh Inclusions and Role Expectations
Returning all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja strengthens India’s middle order and bowling options. Ruturaj Gaikwad joins as backup opener, while Tilak Varma adds left-handed balance to the middle order. Both players return to ODI cricket for the first time since December 2023.
Squad Comparison Snapshot
India’s ODI Squad For Australia: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
India’s ODI Squad For South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (capt & wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel
Balance and Opportunity
The final squad brings together youth, experience, and flexibility across departments. With several senior players unavailable, this tour gives newer talents like Tilak, Gaikwad, and Reddy a platform to push for long-term ODI roles. All eyes will be on India’s combinations and performances against a competitive South African side.
