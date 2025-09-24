India’s 2007 T20 World Cup Winning Team: Where Are the Champions Now?
India’s historic triumph in the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan marked the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket under MS Dhoni. From Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes to Gautam Gambhir’s match-winning knock, the tournament created unforgettable moments. But where are those heroes now? Dhoni still plays for CSK in the IPL, Gambhir is India’s head coach, Rohit Sharma captained India to the 2024 T20 World Cup win, while legends like Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Robin Uthappa shine as commentators and politicians. The 2007 champions continue to inspire, proving their legacy goes beyond cricket.
1. MS Dhoni: From World Cup Glory to IPL Legend
Dhoni, India’s most successful captain, retired from international cricket in 2020 but continues to shine for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, cementing his status as a cricketing icon. photo credit twitter
2. Gautam Gambhir: Match-Winner to India’s Head Coach
The 75-run hero of the final, Gambhir moved from politics back into cricket and is now the head coach of Team India, shaping the next generation of champions. photo credit twitter
3. Yuvraj Singh: Six-Sixes Hero Turned Global Ambassador
From smashing Stuart Broad for six sixes to winning the 2011 World Cup Player of the Tournament, Yuvraj is now a T20 World Cup ambassador, inspiring fans worldwide. photo credit twitter
4. Harbhajan Singh: From Turbanator to Politician
Harbhajan, India’s spin spearhead with 7 wickets in 2007, retired in 2021. He has since joined politics and continues commentary, staying connected with cricket. photo credit twitter
5. Rohit Sharma: From Young Talent to World Cup Winning Captain
Rohit debuted in 2007 and later captained India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, becoming the only player from the squad to win both tournaments. photo credit twitter
6. Irfan Pathan: Final Hero Turned Commentator
The Player of the Match in the 2007 final, Irfan Pathan retired early but reinvented himself as a popular cricket commentator and Legends League player. photo credit twitter
7. Joginder Sharma: The Final Over Hero Serving the Nation
Joginder Sharma, remembered for dismissing Misbah-ul-Haq in the final, swapped cricket for service and now works as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Haryana. photo credit twitter
8. Robin Uthappa: IPL Star and Modern-Day Cricket Expert
Uthappa became an IPL stalwart with KKR and CSK before retiring in 2023. He is now a cricket expert, commentator, and Legends League Cricket regular. photo credit twitter
9. Yusuf Pathan: Big-Hitter Who Entered Politics
Known for explosive hitting, Yusuf Pathan retired in 2022 and entered politics, contesting elections and representing his constituency with the same aggression he showed on-field. photo credit twitter
10. Ajit Agarkar & RP Singh: From Bowlers to Decision-Makers
Agarkar, who played his last India game in 2007, is now chairman of selectors, while RP Singh transitioned into a respected commentator. Both continue shaping Indian cricket off the field. photo credit twitter
Trending Photos