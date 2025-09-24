India’s 2007 T20 World Cup Winning Team: Where Are the Champions Now?

photoDetails

english

2963778

India’s historic triumph in the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan marked the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket under MS Dhoni. From Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes to Gautam Gambhir’s match-winning knock, the tournament created unforgettable moments. But where are those heroes now? Dhoni still plays for CSK in the IPL, Gambhir is India’s head coach, Rohit Sharma captained India to the 2024 T20 World Cup win, while legends like Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Robin Uthappa shine as commentators and politicians. The 2007 champions continue to inspire, proving their legacy goes beyond cricket.