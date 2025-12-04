India’s New T20 Jersey For T20 World Cup 2026: What’s Different, Where To Buy & Key Features Explained

photoDetails

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 jersey blends retro 90s aesthetics with modern performance design, creating one of Team India’s most anticipated kits ever. Featuring bold stripes, a deep blue foundation, fresh orange panels, and a relocated tricolour collar, the jersey reflects belief and national pride. With Apollo Tyres as the new sponsor and Adidas continuing as the kit partner, the launch has generated massive search interest. Fans are eager to buy the jersey from official platforms as India prepares for group-stage battles against USA, Namibia, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. This listicle covers every detail fans are searching for.