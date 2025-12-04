Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2991779https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/india-s-new-t20-jersey-for-t20-world-cup-2026-what-s-different-where-to-buy-key-features-explained-2991779
NewsPhotosIndia’s New T20 Jersey For T20 World Cup 2026: What’s Different, Where To Buy & Key Features Explained
photoDetails

India’s New T20 Jersey For T20 World Cup 2026: What’s Different, Where To Buy & Key Features Explained

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 jersey blends retro 90s aesthetics with modern performance design, creating one of Team India’s most anticipated kits ever. Featuring bold stripes, a deep blue foundation, fresh orange panels, and a relocated tricolour collar, the jersey reflects belief and national pride. With Apollo Tyres as the new sponsor and Adidas continuing as the kit partner, the launch has generated massive search interest. Fans are eager to buy the jersey from official platforms as India prepares for group-stage battles against USA, Namibia, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. This listicle covers every detail fans are searching for.

Updated:Dec 04, 2025, 09:13 AM IST
Follow Us

1. What Makes the 2026 Jersey Different from 2024?

1/11
1. What Makes the 2026 Jersey Different from 2024?

 

India’s new T20 World Cup jersey features a deep blue base, vibrant orange side panels, and bold vertical stripes — a major shift from the lighter, simpler 2024 design. The tricolour moving to the collar adds a fresh identity.

Follow Us

2. Why the Retro 90s Influence Matters

2/11
2. Why the Retro 90s Influence Matters

 

The jersey is inspired by India’s iconic striped kits from the 1990s, merging nostalgia with high-performance innovation. This blend appeals to long-time fans searching for “retro India jersey 2026”.

Follow Us

3. Rohit Sharma’s Powerful Message Behind the Kit

3/11
3. Rohit Sharma’s Powerful Message Behind the Kit

 

Rohit Sharma called the jersey a symbol of “belief and responsibility”, connecting fans and players under one dream. His presence at the launch added heavy buzz and credibility.

Follow Us

4. Tilak Varma Headlines the New Era Look

4/11
4. Tilak Varma Headlines the New Era Look

 

Asia Cup 2025 hero Tilak Varma shares the spotlight with Rohit at the reveal. His rising popularity fuels searches like “Tilak Varma jersey launch 2026”.

Follow Us

5. Apollo Tyres Becomes the New Jersey Sponsor

5/11
5. Apollo Tyres Becomes the New Jersey Sponsor

 

Apollo Tyres replaces Dream11 after winning a ₹579 crore bid. This shift in sponsorship reshapes India’s branding for the next three years across formats.

Follow Us

6. Adidas Continues as Team India’s Kit Manufacturer

6/11
6. Adidas Continues as Team India’s Kit Manufacturer

 

Adidas remains the official jersey partner till 2028, ensuring consistent quality and global retail reach. Fans can expect similar breathable, match-grade fabric tech.

Follow Us

7. Where and How to Buy India’s New T20 Jersey?

7/11
7. Where and How to Buy India’s New T20 Jersey?

 

The jersey will soon be available on Adidas.co.in and BCCI.in. Fans searching for “buy India T20 2026 jersey online” will find official listings first.

Follow Us

8. India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Fixtures Revealed

8/11
8. India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Fixtures Revealed

 

India begins their campaign vs USA on February 8. The headline clash vs Pakistan in Colombo on February 15 is set to spike global viewership.

Follow Us

9. Full Group A Breakdown and Tournament Structure

9/11
9. Full Group A Breakdown and Tournament Structure

 

India is grouped with Pakistan, USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands — a balanced pool offering high drama and strategic match-ups for fans tracking “T20 World Cup groups 2026”.

Follow Us

10. Why Fans Are Calling This India’s Most Meaningful Jersey Yet

10/11
10. Why Fans Are Calling This India’s Most Meaningful Jersey Yet

 

With emotional storytelling, retro elements, and Rohit’s ambassador role, fans feel deeply connected to this kit. Search trends show rising interest in “India T20 jersey meaning” and “2026 kit symbolism”.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
India T20 World Cup 2026 jerseyIndia new cricket jersey 2026buy India T20 jersey onlineIndia vs Pakistan 2026 T20 World CupRohit Sharma jersey launchTilak Varma jersey revealIndia cricket kit 2026Adidas India cricket jerseyApollo Tyres India sponsorT20 World Cup 2026 GroupsIndia T20 schedule 2026retro India jersey 2026India T20 kit priceIndia jersey design 2026ICC T20 World Cup 2026 India squadIndia new ODI and T20 kitIndia jersey comparison 2024 vs 2026T20 jersey launch Indiawhere to buy India cricket jerseyIndia cricket team news 2026India vs USA T20 2026India vs Pakistan Colombo 2026India T20 fan jersey 2026latest Indian cricket updatesAdidas BCCI jersey partnershipICC India Sri Lanka World Cup 2026trending cricket jersey designsIndia T20 World Cup merchandiseIndia cricket jersey features.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon19
title
Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt to Amaal Mallik & Gaurav Khanna — Who Leads In Instagram Popularity, Gained The Most Followers, And Has The Best Chance To Win?
camera icon8
title
Virat Kohli
Can Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-Century Record? Check Total ODIs Left Including 2027 Cricket World Cup
camera icon7
title
KKR
Andre Russell To Shane Watson: Inside KKR’s Power-Packed Coaching Staff For IPL 2026
camera icon6
title
Kolkata Airport
India’s Only Airport With Mosque On Its Runway Alignment — Not In Andhra, Uttar Pradesh Or Madhya Pradesh But In...
camera icon11
title
Virat Kohli ODI centuries
34 Venues, 53 Centuries - Virat Kohli’s ODI Domination Explained, Equals Sachin Tendulkar For This Record