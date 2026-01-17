Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia’s Predicted Playing XI For 3rd ODI Against New Zealand: Will Ayush Badoni Replace Jadeja? Arshdeep IN; Prasidh Krishna OUT - Check Line-Up
India’s Predicted Playing XI For 3rd ODI Against New Zealand: Will Ayush Badoni Replace Jadeja? Arshdeep IN; Prasidh Krishna OUT - Check Line-Up

With the three-match ODI series finely poised at 1-1, India and New Zealand head into the decider with everything to play for. As the Men in Blue look to seal the series, here’s a look at India’s predicted Playing XI for the crucial third ODI against the Kiwis.

Updated:Jan 17, 2026, 07:15 AM IST
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is expected to retain his place at the top of the order. His aggressive intent in the power play has provided India with early momentum, and he will once again be tasked with giving the team a strong start.

Shubman Gill (C)

Shubman Gill (C)

Captain Shubman Gill has been in sublime form, scoring back-to-back half-centuries in the series. He will look to lead from the front and sign off the series on a high note.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

An in-form Virat Kohli continues to chase milestones in ODIs. Anchoring the middle order, Kohli’s consistency and experience make him a key pillar in the series decider.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

India’s vice-captain has been pivotal in stabilising the middle order. Shreyas Iyer’s ability to rotate strike and accelerate when required makes him indispensable in crunch games.

KL Rahul (WK)

KL Rahul (WK)

After a magnificent century in the second ODI, KL Rahul has firmly cemented his place. His dual role as a reliable finisher and wicketkeeper adds balance to the XI.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy

The 22-year-old all-rounder impressed in the second ODI and deserves an extended run. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball provides much-needed flexibility.

Ayush Badoni

Ayush Badoni

Ayush Badoni could be handed a debut, potentially replacing an out-of-form Ravindra Jadeja. His aggressive batting and athletic fielding could offer a fresh dimension in a must-win encounter.

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana has showcased all-round promise with his swing bowling and late-order hitting. He is expected to continue in the XI after delivering impactful performances.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav

Despite conceding runs in the previous match, Kuldeep Yadav’s wicket-taking ability keeps him firmly in contention. There is no immediate threat to his spot in the playing XI.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh

India may opt for Arshdeep Singh in place of Prasidh Krishna. While Prasidh has picked up wickets, his lack of control has proven costly, making Arshdeep’s left-arm variation an appealing option.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj is expected to once again lead the pace attack. His ability to strike early and bowl with intensity makes him India’s frontline fast bowler in the decider.

