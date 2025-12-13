Advertisement
India's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd T20I Vs South Africa: Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh OUT; Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana IN - Check

India’s predicted Playing XI for the 3rd T20I reflects a balanced mix of explosive batting, all-round depth and a versatile bowling attack. However, after suffering a disappointing defeat in the second T20I, the Indian team management is likely to consider a few tactical changes to regain momentum and address key shortcomings.

Here is India’s predicted Playing XI for the 3rd T20I against South Africa:

Updated:Dec 13, 2025, 09:37 AM IST
Abhishek Sharma - Explosive Top Order Batter

1/11
Abhishek Sharma - Explosive Top Order Batter

Abhishek Sharma has been in outstanding T20I form in 2025, establishing himself as one of India’s most consistent top-order scorers. In the recent T20I series against South Africa, Abhishek struggled in the 2nd match as India’s top order collapsed, but he remains a key attacking option.

Sanju Samson - Veteran Keeper-Batter

2/11
Sanju Samson - Veteran Keeper-Batter

Sanju Samson has long been on the fringes of India’s T20 setup but is often touted for his ability to change games with his shot-making. He might probably replace India's vice-captain, Shubman Gill, in the 3rd T20I. 

Tilak Varma: Middle-Order Power

3/11
Tilak Varma: Middle-Order Power

Tilak Varma has emerged as one of India’s crucial middle-order batters. In the ongoing T20I series, he has been India’s top run-scorer with 88 runs, showing consistency and composure under pressure.

Suryakumar Yadav - Captain and Middle-Order Mainstay

4/11
Suryakumar Yadav - Captain and Middle-Order Mainstay

Suryakumar Yadav continues as India’s T20I captain and remains a vital cog in the batting line-up. Although his recent form has been below his usual standards with limited impactful scores, the team management backs his experience and leadership in crunch situations.

Axar Patel: All-Round Balance

5/11
Axar Patel: All-Round Balance

Axar Patel’s role often provides critical balance as a slow-left arm option and lower-order hitter. He offers handy runs and bowling control in the middle overs. While not among the standout performers in the SA series, his experience and utility as an all-rounder make him a strategic selection.

Shivam Dube - Power Hitter

6/11
Shivam Dube - Power Hitter

Shivam Dube provides explosive hitting in the deep batting slots. A strong physical batter, he has the capacity to turn games with quick runs and useful overs of medium-pace when required.

Hardik Pandya: Match-Winner All-Rounder

7/11
Hardik Pandya: Match-Winner All-Rounder

Hardik Pandya made a spectacular comeback in the first T20I against South Africa, smashing an unbeaten 59 off 28 balls to rescue India from early trouble and scoring crucial runs. He also chipped in with a key wicket in that fixture as India crushed South Africa by 101 runs.

Jitesh Sharma - Wicketkeeper & Finisher

8/11
Jitesh Sharma - Wicketkeeper & Finisher

Jitesh Sharma has emerged as the preferred wicketkeeper over Samson in recent matches, contributing quick runs and smart batting down the order. In the 2nd T20I, he smacked a lively 27 off 17 balls while trying to revive the chase, showing his intent as a lower-order finisher.

Harshit Rana - Pace Bowling Talent

9/11
Harshit Rana - Pace Bowling Talent

Harshit Rana is a promising young fast bowler who has been included in the T20I squad, offering pace and wicket-taking ability. Harshit Rana may replace Arshdeep Singh in the 3rd T20I.

Varun Chakravarthy - Spin Specialist

10/11
Varun Chakravarthy - Spin Specialist

Varun Chakravarthy has been India’s leading wicket-taker in the series so far, with several key scalps and economical spells in T20Is this year. His mystery spin often troubles opposition batters, making him a crucial spin option during the middle overs.

Jasprit Bumrah - Senior Pace Leader

11/11
Jasprit Bumrah - Senior Pace Leader

Jasprit Bumrah brings vast experience and death-over mastery to India’s bowling attack. Despite limited performance against the South Africa series, his reputation as one of the world’s premier T20 bowlers underscores India’s bowling strength. 

