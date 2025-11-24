India’s Predicted Playing XI For ODI Vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal To Open; KL Rahul To Lead, Ravindra Jadeja Back - Check In Pics
India is expected to field a strong and well-balanced playing XI for the upcoming ODI against South Africa. With Shubman Gill ruled out due to a neck injury, KL Rahul is set to lead the side, bringing both experience and calm decision-making to the setup. The squad combines seasoned performers with emerging talent, making India a formidable unit ahead of the contest. Here’s India’s predicted Playing XI for the ODI.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma will open the innings and provide stability at the top. Known for his calm approach early on and explosive acceleration later, Rohit remains India’s most experienced ODI batter.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal may finally get his chance to play in the ODI setup, as Captain Shubman Gill is not present; he needs to prove his worth to the team management. His fearless approach against pace bowling and wide stroke range make him a perfect counterpart to Rohit Sharma.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli remains the backbone of India’s ODI batting lineup. His game awareness, strike rotation skills and chasing ability set him apart. Whether the team needs consolidation or controlled aggression, Kohli’s presence ensures stability.
KL Rahul (C)
KL Rahul will lead the team in the absence of Shubman Gill and will play a pivotal role in the middle order. He is capable of shifting gears; he can anchor or accelerate depending on the match situation.
Rishabh Pant (WK)
Rishabh Pant makes a comeback in the ODI squad and will probably be in the squad as a wicketkeeper. His fearless approach and natural ability to take on fast bowlers make him a game-changer.
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja returns in the ODI squad after months, as he was sidelined during the Australia tour. His economical left-arm spin controls the middle overs, while his batting offers depth and stability late in the innings.
Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar adds another spin-all-round option and strengthens India’s lower-order batting. His control of the ball makes him effective in restricting runs in the middle overs. With improved batting confidence, Sundar can play vital roles in pressure chases or building competitive totals.
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav remains India’s frontline wicket-taking spinner in ODIs. His left-arm wrist-spin brings variation, flight and deception that trouble batters, especially in middle overs.
Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana represents the new pace generation in Indian cricket. With good speed, bounce, and aggression, he brings fresh energy to the lineup. Rana’s ability to bowl attacking spells and challenge set batters makes him an exciting addition to the pace unit.
Prasidh Krishna
Prasidh Krishna offers height, pace and discipline as a frontline pacer. His ability to extract bounce and hit hard lengths makes him against South African batters.
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh brings left-arm variation and strong death bowling skills. His ability to swing the new ball and execute yorkers under pressure makes him extremely valuable in limited-overs cricket.
Trending Photos