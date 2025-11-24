Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2988567https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/india-s-predicted-playing-xi-for-odi-vs-south-africa-rohit-sharma-yashasvi-jaiswal-to-open-kl-rahul-to-lead-ravindra-jadeja-back-check-in-pics-2988567
NewsPhotosIndia’s Predicted Playing XI For ODI Vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal To Open; KL Rahul To Lead, Ravindra Jadeja Back - Check In Pics
photoDetails

India’s Predicted Playing XI For ODI Vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal To Open; KL Rahul To Lead, Ravindra Jadeja Back - Check In Pics

India is expected to field a strong and well-balanced playing XI for the upcoming ODI against South Africa. With Shubman Gill ruled out due to a neck injury, KL Rahul is set to lead the side, bringing both experience and calm decision-making to the setup. The squad combines seasoned performers with emerging talent, making India a formidable unit ahead of the contest. Here’s India’s predicted Playing XI for the ODI. 

Updated:Nov 24, 2025, 08:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Rohit Sharma

1/11
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will open the innings and provide stability at the top. Known for his calm approach early on and explosive acceleration later, Rohit remains India’s most experienced ODI batter.

 

Follow Us

Yashasvi Jaiswal

2/11
Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal may finally get his chance to play in the ODI setup, as Captain Shubman Gill is not present; he needs to prove his worth to the team management. His fearless approach against pace bowling and wide stroke range make him a perfect counterpart to Rohit Sharma. 

 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli

3/11
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli remains the backbone of India’s ODI batting lineup. His game awareness, strike rotation skills and chasing ability set him apart. Whether the team needs consolidation or controlled aggression, Kohli’s presence ensures stability. 

 

Follow Us

KL Rahul (C)

4/11
KL Rahul (C)

KL Rahul will lead the team in the absence of Shubman Gill and will play a pivotal role in the middle order. He is capable of shifting gears; he can anchor or accelerate depending on the match situation. 

 

Follow Us

Rishabh Pant (WK)

5/11
Rishabh Pant (WK)

Rishabh Pant makes a comeback in the ODI squad and will probably be in the squad as a wicketkeeper. His fearless approach and natural ability to take on fast bowlers make him a game-changer.

 

Follow Us

Ravindra Jadeja

6/11
Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja returns in the ODI squad after months, as he was sidelined during the Australia tour. His economical left-arm spin controls the middle overs, while his batting offers depth and stability late in the innings. 

 

Follow Us

Washington Sundar

7/11
Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar adds another spin-all-round option and strengthens India’s lower-order batting. His control of the ball makes him effective in restricting runs in the middle overs. With improved batting confidence, Sundar can play vital roles in pressure chases or building competitive totals. 

 

Follow Us

Kuldeep Yadav

8/11
Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav remains India’s frontline wicket-taking spinner in ODIs. His left-arm wrist-spin brings variation, flight and deception that trouble batters, especially in middle overs. 

 

Follow Us

Harshit Rana

9/11
Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana represents the new pace generation in Indian cricket. With good speed, bounce, and aggression, he brings fresh energy to the lineup. Rana’s ability to bowl attacking spells and challenge set batters makes him an exciting addition to the pace unit. 

 

Follow Us

Prasidh Krishna

10/11
Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna offers height, pace and discipline as a frontline pacer. His ability to extract bounce and hit hard lengths makes him against South African batters. 

 

Follow Us

Arshdeep Singh

11/11
Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh brings left-arm variation and strong death bowling skills. His ability to swing the new ball and execute yorkers under pressure makes him extremely valuable in limited-overs cricket. 

Follow Us
India vs South Africa ODI 2025India predicted playing XIRohit SharmaYashasvi JaiswalVirat KohliKL RahulRishabh PantRavindra JadejaWashington SundarKuldeep YadavHarshit RanaPrasidh KrishnaArshdeep SinghIndian cricket team squadODI match previewIndia playing XI predictionIND vs SA cricketcricket newsIndian cricket analysisODI squad predictionSouth Africa ODI seriesIndia vs South Africa ODI 2025INDvsSAIndia South Africa cricket seriesIND vs SA playing XIindian cricket squad 2025kl rahul captain indiarohit sharma india odiVirat Kohli India cricketyashasvi jaiswal debut indiakuldeep yadav india spin attackwashington sundar india allrounderHarshit Rana India fast bowlerprasidh krishna india pacearshdeep singh death bowling indiacricket news india vs south Africa
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal Net Worth: Star Couple's Massive Combined Fortune Revealed; Check Their Source Of Earnings From Cricket, Music And...
camera icon8
title
SRH
4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Andre Russell, Ravi Bishnoi And...
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For November 24- 30: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice
camera icon10
title
Mauritius tourism
What A Country! 7 Coloured Earths, Dormant Volcano, Hindi-Bhojpuri Speakers, Mountains And Beaches; It's Name Is...
camera icon8
title
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Shares 7 Home Remedies To Deal With Constipation