India's Predicted XI For Asia Cup 2025 Opener Vs UAE: Abhishek-Sanju To Open, Suryakumar-Hardik Anchor Middle Order, Bumrah Leads Pace Attack; Check In Pics
India's Predicted XI For Asia Cup 2025 Opener Vs UAE: Abhishek-Sanju To Open, Suryakumar-Hardik Anchor Middle Order, Bumrah Leads Pace Attack; Check In Pics

India is set to begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE, and here is the predicted playing XI, which suggests a strong balance of youth and experience.

Updated:Aug 28, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
1/12

The young southpaw, Abhishek Sharma has impressed with his fearless stroke play at the top and is expected to continue as India’s attacking opener.

 

2/12

Samson has been in fine touch in recent T20 outings and will not only anchor the innings but also take up the wicketkeeping duties.

 

Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain)

3/12

Gill, back in the T20 setup, will look to bring stability during the middle overs while also playing the role of vice-captain.

 

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

4/12
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

India’s T20I skipper and world’s No.1 T20 batter, Suryakumar Yadav, will take charge at No.4, guiding the middle order with his 360-degree batting.

 

Tilak Varma

5/12
Tilak Varma

A promising left-hander, Tilak Varma adds depth and flexibility to the middle order. His ability to accelerate in the death overs makes him a key asset.

 

Hardik Pandya

6/12
Hardik Pandya

Ranked as the ICC’s No.1 T20 all-rounder, Hardik Pandya’s finishing ability with the bat and his utility with the ball make him indispensable.

 

Axar Patel

7/12
Axar Patel

Axar provides balance as a spin-bowling all-rounder, capable of breaking partnerships with the ball and striking quick runs down the order.

 

 

Varun Chakravarthy / Kuldeep Yadav

8/12
Varun Chakravarthy / Kuldeep Yadav

India may opt for either Varun Chakravarthy’s mystery spin or Kuldeep Yadav’s wrist-spin to complement Axar and strengthen the spin attack.

 

 

Jasprit Bumrah

9/12
Jasprit Bumrah

The leader of India’s pace unit, Bumrah’s deadly yorkers and variations will be crucial in the powerplay and at the death.

 

 

Arshdeep Singh

10/12
Arshdeep Singh

India’s leading T20 wicket-taker in recent times, Arshdeep’s left-arm angle and death-over skills make him a certainty in the XI.

 

 

Harshit Rana

11/12
Harshit Rana

The rising pacer is likely to be India’s third fast-bowling option, adding an extra layer of aggression and pace to the attack.

 

 

12/12

All Images:- X, BCCI, ESPN 

 

Suryakumar YadavShubman GillAbhishek SharmaSanju SamsonAsia Cup 2025India Asia Cup squad 2025India playing XIIndia Asia Cup 2025 playing XIIndia vs UAE Asia Cup 2025India predicted XI Asia CupAbhishek Sharma Asia CupSanju Samson Asia Cup 2025Shubman Gill vice captainSuryakumar Yadav captain IndiaHardik Pandya Asia CupJasprit Bumrah India pace attackArshdeep Singh T20 wicketsKuldeep Yadav Asia Cup squadVarun Chakravarthy spinner IndiaTilak Varma India T20Axar Patel all-rounder IndiaIndia playing XI predictionIndia Asia Cup 2025 squadIndia T20 team Asia CupAbhishek Sharma opener IndiaSanju Samson wicketkeeper IndiaShubman Gill vice captain IndiaSuryakumar Yadav captain India T20Tilak Varma middle order IndiaHardik Pandya all rounder IndiaAxar Patel spinner IndiaVarun Chakravarthy India spinnerKuldeep Yadav Asia Cup 2025Jasprit Bumrah India fast bowlerArshdeep Singh Asia Cup 2025Harshit Rana India pace bowlerIndia
