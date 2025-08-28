India’s Predicted XI For Asia Cup 2025 Opener Vs UAE: Abhishek-Sanju To Open, Suryakumar-Hardik Anchor Middle Order, Bumrah Leads Pace Attack; Check In Pics
India is set to begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE, and here is the predicted playing XI, which suggests a strong balance of youth and experience.
The young southpaw, Abhishek Sharma has impressed with his fearless stroke play at the top and is expected to continue as India’s attacking opener.
Samson has been in fine touch in recent T20 outings and will not only anchor the innings but also take up the wicketkeeping duties.
Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain)
Gill, back in the T20 setup, will look to bring stability during the middle overs while also playing the role of vice-captain.
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)
India’s T20I skipper and world’s No.1 T20 batter, Suryakumar Yadav, will take charge at No.4, guiding the middle order with his 360-degree batting.
Tilak Varma
A promising left-hander, Tilak Varma adds depth and flexibility to the middle order. His ability to accelerate in the death overs makes him a key asset.
Hardik Pandya
Ranked as the ICC’s No.1 T20 all-rounder, Hardik Pandya’s finishing ability with the bat and his utility with the ball make him indispensable.
Axar Patel
Axar provides balance as a spin-bowling all-rounder, capable of breaking partnerships with the ball and striking quick runs down the order.
Varun Chakravarthy / Kuldeep Yadav
India may opt for either Varun Chakravarthy’s mystery spin or Kuldeep Yadav’s wrist-spin to complement Axar and strengthen the spin attack.
Jasprit Bumrah
The leader of India’s pace unit, Bumrah’s deadly yorkers and variations will be crucial in the powerplay and at the death.
Arshdeep Singh
India’s leading T20 wicket-taker in recent times, Arshdeep’s left-arm angle and death-over skills make him a certainty in the XI.
Harshit Rana
The rising pacer is likely to be India’s third fast-bowling option, adding an extra layer of aggression and pace to the attack.
