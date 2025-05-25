India’s Predicted XI vs England: Yashasvi Jaiswal - KL Rahul To Open, Shubman Gill To Bat At… Check In Pics
India will play 5 five-match test series against England starting from 20 June. Here’s the predicted XI for Team India for the opening test at Leeds.
Yashasvi Jaiswal – Opener
Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to open the innings for India. Known for his aggressive starts and fearless strokeplay, he can provide the team with strong momentum right from the top.
KL Rahul – Opener
KL Rahul is likely to partner Jaiswal at the top. His technique and composure in overseas conditions, especially in England, make him a valuable asset to lay a solid foundation.
Sai Sudharsan – No. 3
Sai Sudharsan is expected to slot in at No. 3. His sound technique and calm temperament make him a promising candidate to anchor the innings early on.
Shubman Gill (Captain) – No. 4
Skipper Shubman Gill will likely bat at No. 4, filling the void left by Virat Kohli. As the team’s new leader, Gill will be expected to stabilize the innings and lead from the front with the bat.
Karun Nair – No. 5
Karun Nair could return to the playing XI, bringing experience and familiarity with English conditions. His role in the middle order will be crucial in holding the innings together.
Rishabh Pant (WK) – No. 6
Returning as the wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant's counter-attacking style and ability to rescue the innings in pressure situations make him a vital part of the middle order.
Nitish Kumar Reddy – No. 7 (All-rounder)
The promising all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to feature at No. 7. His dual skills with bat and ball will offer India much-needed balance and depth.
Ravindra Jadeja – No. 8 (All-rounder)
Jadeja, the most seasoned all-rounder in the squad, will play a key role in both departments. His spin on English surfaces and ability to chip in with the bat will be vital.
Kuldeep Yadav – No. 9 (Spinner)
As the primary spin option, Kuldeep Yadav’s variations and left-arm wrist spin could be a game-changer in English conditions that traditionally favor swing but also assist spin later on.
Jasprit Bumrah – No. 10 (Pace Spearhead)
India’s premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, will lead the pace attack. His ability to generate movement and bowl lethal spells will be key to India’s success overseas.
Akash Deep – No. 11 (Pacer)
Akash Deep is expected to round off the pace attack. His swing bowling and wicket-taking abilities will be crucial, especially in the new ball phase in English conditions.
Trending Photos