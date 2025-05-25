Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2905960https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/india-s-predicted-xi-vs-england-yashasvi-jaiswal-kl-rahul-to-open-shubman-gill-to-bat-at-check-in-pics-2905960
NewsPhotosIndia’s Predicted XI vs England: Yashasvi Jaiswal - KL Rahul To Open, Shubman Gill To Bat At… Check In Pics
photoDetails

India’s Predicted XI vs England: Yashasvi Jaiswal - KL Rahul To Open, Shubman Gill To Bat At… Check In Pics

India will play 5 five-match test series against England starting from 20 June. Here’s the predicted XI for Team India for the opening test at Leeds. 

 

Updated:May 25, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Yashasvi Jaiswal – Opener

1/11
Yashasvi Jaiswal – Opener

Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to open the innings for India. Known for his aggressive starts and fearless strokeplay, he can provide the team with strong momentum right from the top.

 

Follow Us

KL Rahul – Opener

2/11
KL Rahul – Opener

KL Rahul is likely to partner Jaiswal at the top. His technique and composure in overseas conditions, especially in England, make him a valuable asset to lay a solid foundation.

 

Follow Us

Sai Sudharsan – No. 3

3/11
Sai Sudharsan – No. 3

Sai Sudharsan is expected to slot in at No. 3. His sound technique and calm temperament make him a promising candidate to anchor the innings early on.

 

Follow Us

Shubman Gill (Captain) – No. 4

4/11
Shubman Gill (Captain) – No. 4

Skipper Shubman Gill will likely bat at No. 4, filling the void left by Virat Kohli. As the team’s new leader, Gill will be expected to stabilize the innings and lead from the front with the bat.

 

Follow Us

Karun Nair – No. 5

5/11
Karun Nair – No. 5

Karun Nair could return to the playing XI, bringing experience and familiarity with English conditions. His role in the middle order will be crucial in holding the innings together.

 

Follow Us

Rishabh Pant (WK) – No. 6

6/11
Rishabh Pant (WK) – No. 6

Returning as the wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant's counter-attacking style and ability to rescue the innings in pressure situations make him a vital part of the middle order.

 

Follow Us

Nitish Kumar Reddy – No. 7 (All-rounder)

7/11
Nitish Kumar Reddy – No. 7 (All-rounder)

The promising all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to feature at No. 7. His dual skills with bat and ball will offer India much-needed balance and depth.

 

Follow Us

Ravindra Jadeja – No. 8 (All-rounder)

8/11
Ravindra Jadeja – No. 8 (All-rounder)

Jadeja, the most seasoned all-rounder in the squad, will play a key role in both departments. His spin on English surfaces and ability to chip in with the bat will be vital.

 

Follow Us

Kuldeep Yadav – No. 9 (Spinner)

9/11
Kuldeep Yadav – No. 9 (Spinner)

As the primary spin option, Kuldeep Yadav’s variations and left-arm wrist spin could be a game-changer in English conditions that traditionally favor swing but also assist spin later on.

 

Follow Us

Jasprit Bumrah – No. 10 (Pace Spearhead)

10/11
Jasprit Bumrah – No. 10 (Pace Spearhead)

India’s premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, will lead the pace attack. His ability to generate movement and bowl lethal spells will be key to India’s success overseas.

 

Follow Us

Akash Deep – No. 11 (Pacer)

11/11
Akash Deep – No. 11 (Pacer)

Akash Deep is expected to round off the pace attack. His swing bowling and wicket-taking abilities will be crucial, especially in the new ball phase in English conditions.

 

Follow Us
India vs England Test 2025India predicted XI vs EnglandShubman Gill Test captainIndia Test squad 2025Yashasvi Jaiswal openerKL Rahul Test matchSai Sudharsan Test debutRishabh Pant wicketkeeperKarun Nair Test returnNitish Kumar Reddy all-rounderRavindra Jadeja Test cricketKuldeep Yadav spinnerJasprit Bumrah England seriesAkash Deep swing bowlerIndia playing 11 predictionIndian Test team preview
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Self help book
6 Self-Help Books That Deserve A Spot On Your List – CHECK
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
Shubman Gill To Sachin Tendulkar: 5 Youngest Captains For India In Test Cricket; Check Full List
camera icon6
title
Money
Top 5 Strongest Currencies In The World In 2025 By Value
camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
India's Test Squad For England: Shubman As Captain, Shami Misses Out, Karun Returns, Bumrah's Fitness; Who's In, Who's Out And Why - All You Need To Know
camera icon6
title
impatient zodiac signs
People Belonging To These Zodiacs Are Most Impatient - Find Out
NEWS ON ONE CLICK