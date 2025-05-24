Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2905530https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/india-s-probable-squad-against-england-shubman-gill-to-lead-mohammed-shami-omitted-check-details-2905530
NewsPhotosIndia’s Probable Squad Against England: Shubman Gill To Lead, Mohammed Shami Omitted? Check Details
photoDetails

India’s Probable Squad Against England: Shubman Gill To Lead, Mohammed Shami Omitted? Check Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to unveil the Indian squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England later today, Saturday, May 24, 2025. Here’s a probable squad that can be announced. 

 

Updated:May 24, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us

A New Era for Indian Test Cricket

1/10
A New Era for Indian Test Cricket

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stepping away from red-ball cricket, India enters a transition phase for the England Test series starting June 20. The upcoming squad will reflect a generational shift, focused on young leaders, fresh talent, and World Test Championship 2025–27 aspirations.

 

Follow Us

Leadership Transition – Gill & Pant at the Helm

2/10
Leadership Transition – Gill & Pant at the Helm

Shubman Gill is expected to lead the team, supported by Rishabh Pant as vice-captain. This marks a historic moment, as two modern-generation cricketers take over the leadership reins in one of the most challenging tours in Test cricket – England away.

 

Follow Us

Top Order – Fresh Faces, Big Responsibilities

3/10
Top Order – Fresh Faces, Big Responsibilities

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are likely to open, with Rahul bringing experience and Jaiswal offering aggression. Shubman Gill as captain can come one down & Sai Sudharsan is expected to slot in at No. 4, a major opportunity for the young left-hander to prove himself in foreign conditions.

 

Follow Us

Middle Order Core – Pant, Sarfaraz & Sundar

4/10
Middle Order Core – Pant, Sarfaraz & Sundar

Rishabh Pant returns to the Test fold after injury setbacks and will anchor the middle order. Sarfaraz Khan, after a strong domestic showing, is set to feature consistently. Washington Sundar offers a reliable batting option along with his off-spin.

 

Follow Us

Spin Department – Jadeja & Kuldeep in Focus

5/10
Spin Department – Jadeja & Kuldeep in Focus

Ravindra Jadeja remains the primary spinner and all-rounder, expected to play a crucial role with bat and ball. Kuldeep Yadav, with his recent red-ball form, is likely to partner Jadeja in spin-friendly conditions or as a second spinner when needed.

 

Follow Us

Fast Bowling Unit – Pace and Depth

6/10
Fast Bowling Unit – Pace and Depth

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will spearhead the pace attack. Arshdeep Singh is likely to make his Test debut, bringing left-arm variety. Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep round out a potent pace group suited for English conditions.

 

Follow Us

Backup Options – Depth from India A

7/10
Backup Options – Depth from India A

Abhimanyu Easwaran is expected to be the backup opener, while Dhruv Jurel can serve as the reserve wicketkeeper. Young pacer Anshul Kamboj is under consideration, offering further pace options as India prepares for long, gruelling Test matches.

 

Follow Us

Notable Omissions – Changing Guard

8/10
Notable Omissions – Changing Guard

Mohammed Shami is almost certain to miss the tour due to injury. Veterans like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are unlikely to feature, with the selection panel focusing on youth. Shreyas Iyer’s omission from the India A squad hints he won’t be picked either.

 

Follow Us

Series Schedule – Five-Test Marathon

9/10
Series Schedule – Five-Test Marathon

The Test series begins June 20 at Headingley and runs till early August, with matches at iconic venues like Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval. The tour will test India’s bench strength, patience, and new leadership structure across five high-intensity Tests.

 

Follow Us

Final Thoughts – Building for the Future

10/10
Final Thoughts – Building for the Future

This tour represents more than just a Test series, it’s India’s strategic shift towards the next WTC cycle and beyond. With rising stars at the helm, the England tour could be a defining chapter in India’s red-ball journey post the Kohli-Rohit era.

 

Follow Us
India vs England Test 2025 squadIndia probable Test squadIndia Test squad 2025BCCI squad announcementIndia Vs England Test seriesShubman Gill captainIndian cricket team newsEngland tour 2025WTC 2025-27Indian Test squad updatescricket news IndiaTest cricket Indiasquad for England TestsBCCI latest updatesShami injury newsBumrah workloadnew Indian players Test
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Bioluminescence beach
Where The Sea Glows: Discover India’s Stunning Bioluminescent Beaches – Best Time To Visit And Tips
camera icon7
title
kheera raita
How To Use Kheera In Your Daily Routine – From Fresh Salads To Skincare
camera icon7
title
Mumbai Indians
Jonny Bairstow For Will Jacks, Tim Seifert For Jacob Bethell: List of Overseas Replacement Players For MI, RCB, GT, PBKS For IPL 2025 Playoffs - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes Looks: 7 Ethereal Looks Serves By The Homebound Actor
camera icon11
title
oldest languages in world
10 Oldest Languages In The World
NEWS ON ONE CLICK