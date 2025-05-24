India’s Probable Squad Against England: Shubman Gill To Lead, Mohammed Shami Omitted? Check Details
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to unveil the Indian squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England later today, Saturday, May 24, 2025. Here’s a probable squad that can be announced.
A New Era for Indian Test Cricket
With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stepping away from red-ball cricket, India enters a transition phase for the England Test series starting June 20. The upcoming squad will reflect a generational shift, focused on young leaders, fresh talent, and World Test Championship 2025–27 aspirations.
Leadership Transition – Gill & Pant at the Helm
Shubman Gill is expected to lead the team, supported by Rishabh Pant as vice-captain. This marks a historic moment, as two modern-generation cricketers take over the leadership reins in one of the most challenging tours in Test cricket – England away.
Top Order – Fresh Faces, Big Responsibilities
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are likely to open, with Rahul bringing experience and Jaiswal offering aggression. Shubman Gill as captain can come one down & Sai Sudharsan is expected to slot in at No. 4, a major opportunity for the young left-hander to prove himself in foreign conditions.
Middle Order Core – Pant, Sarfaraz & Sundar
Rishabh Pant returns to the Test fold after injury setbacks and will anchor the middle order. Sarfaraz Khan, after a strong domestic showing, is set to feature consistently. Washington Sundar offers a reliable batting option along with his off-spin.
Spin Department – Jadeja & Kuldeep in Focus
Ravindra Jadeja remains the primary spinner and all-rounder, expected to play a crucial role with bat and ball. Kuldeep Yadav, with his recent red-ball form, is likely to partner Jadeja in spin-friendly conditions or as a second spinner when needed.
Fast Bowling Unit – Pace and Depth
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will spearhead the pace attack. Arshdeep Singh is likely to make his Test debut, bringing left-arm variety. Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep round out a potent pace group suited for English conditions.
Backup Options – Depth from India A
Abhimanyu Easwaran is expected to be the backup opener, while Dhruv Jurel can serve as the reserve wicketkeeper. Young pacer Anshul Kamboj is under consideration, offering further pace options as India prepares for long, gruelling Test matches.
Notable Omissions – Changing Guard
Mohammed Shami is almost certain to miss the tour due to injury. Veterans like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are unlikely to feature, with the selection panel focusing on youth. Shreyas Iyer’s omission from the India A squad hints he won’t be picked either.
Series Schedule – Five-Test Marathon
The Test series begins June 20 at Headingley and runs till early August, with matches at iconic venues like Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval. The tour will test India’s bench strength, patience, and new leadership structure across five high-intensity Tests.
Final Thoughts – Building for the Future
This tour represents more than just a Test series, it’s India’s strategic shift towards the next WTC cycle and beyond. With rising stars at the helm, the England tour could be a defining chapter in India’s red-ball journey post the Kohli-Rohit era.
Trending Photos