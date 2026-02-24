India’s semi-final chances after West Indies’ big win vs Zimbabwe – Explained

photoDetails

West Indies’ dominant win over Zimbabwe has significantly complicated India’s path to the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. After a heavy loss to South Africa, India sit bottom of Super 8 Group 1 with a poor net run rate, making big-margin victories essential. To qualify, India must win both remaining matches and improve NRR while monitoring the South Africa vs West Indies result. A three-way tie could eliminate India if margins remain low. The Zimbabwe clash offers a chance to repair NRR before a potentially decisive showdown with West Indies. India still have a path forward, but the margin for error is extremely small.