NewsPhotosIndia’s Test Squad vs England Announced: Shubman Gill To Lead, Rishabh Pant Named Deputy - Check Full Squad
India’s Test Squad vs England Announced: Shubman Gill To Lead, Rishabh Pant Named Deputy - Check Full Squad

The BCCI has announced India’s squad for the upcoming Test series against England in 2025, marking the start of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle. Shubman Gill will lead the side with Rishabh Pant as vice-captain.

 

Updated:May 24, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
Leadership Group

Leadership Group

Captain: Shubman Gill, Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant This marks a new leadership era in Indian Test cricket, with young talent at the helm, aiming to build a fresh legacy.

 

Top-Order Batters

Top-Order Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran This group offers a mix of aggression and composure, ensuring flexibility in different pitch conditions.

 

Middle-Order Stability

Middle-Order Stability

Karun Nair, Nitin Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel A solid blend of experienced hands and emerging stars adds depth to India’s middle-order lineup.

 

All-Round Options

All-Round Options

Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur These three provide key balance to the team with their ability to contribute significantly with both bat and ball.

 

Pace Attack

Pace Attack

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep India’s fast-bowling unit looks potent with both experience and exciting young talent ready for English conditions.

 

Spin Department

Spin Department

Kuldeep Yadav: With varied wrist spin and the ability to exploit turning tracks, Kuldeep adds versatility to the attack.

 

Wicketkeeping Duties

Wicketkeeping Duties

Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel Pant’s return is vital for stability behind the stumps and impactful batting; Jurel offers a solid backup.

 

India’s Test Journey Begins

India’s Test Journey Begins

This series against England will be a crucial benchmark for India's young leadership group and marks the beginning of a new chapter in the World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle.

 

