India's Top 5 ODI Run-Scorers In 2025: Virat Kohli Leads, Rohit Sharma At... - Check Full List
India’s Top 5 ODI Run-Scorers In 2025: Virat Kohli Leads, Rohit Sharma At... - Check Full List

India’s ODI batting lineup delivered strongly in 2025. Here are the top 5 ODI run scorers of India in 2025. 

Updated:Dec 08, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
Virat Kohli - 651 Runs

Virat Kohli - 651 Runs

Virat Kohli finished 2025 as India’s top ODI run-scorer with 651 runs. His consistency stood out in every series India played throughout the year.

Kohli's Brilliance

Kohli's Brilliance

Kohli delivered under pressure and anchored run chases brilliantly. His experience and match-winning form remained crucial in India’s success. 

Rohit Sharma - 650 Runs

Rohit Sharma - 650 Runs

Rohit Sharma was just one run behind Kohli with 650 runs in 2025. He continued his role as an aggressive opener, providing strong starts. 

Rohit's Impact

Rohit's Impact

Rohit’s ability to shift gears made him a threat to any bowling attack. His impact was vital in setting up big totals and controlling run chases. 

Shreyas Iyer - 496 Runs

Shreyas Iyer - 496 Runs

Shreyas Iyer scored 496 runs and was India’s most reliable No. 4. He held the middle order together with confident stroke play. 

Iyer's Improvement

Iyer's Improvement

Iyer built partnerships when India was under pressure. His improved strike rotation helped India stabilize tricky situations. 

Shubman Gill - 490 Runs

Shubman Gill - 490 Runs

India's ODI captain, Shubman Gill, added 490 runs to India’s ODI tally in 2025. His elegant batting technique earned him praise throughout the year. 

Gill's Maturity

Gill's Maturity

Gill showcased maturity beyond his age and performed in big matches. He remains a long-term pillar in India’s top order. 

KL Rahul - 367 Runs

KL Rahul - 367 Runs

KL Rahul made 367 runs in ODIs in 2025 despite playing fewer matches. His calm presence in pressure moments proved valuable for India. 

KL's Adaptation

KL's Adaptation

Rahul adapted well to batting roles from No. 4 to No. 6. His wicketkeeping stability made him a key dual-role contributor.

