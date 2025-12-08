India’s Top 5 ODI Run-Scorers In 2025: Virat Kohli Leads, Rohit Sharma At... - Check Full List
India’s ODI batting lineup delivered strongly in 2025. Here are the top 5 ODI run scorers of India in 2025.
Virat Kohli - 651 Runs
Virat Kohli finished 2025 as India’s top ODI run-scorer with 651 runs. His consistency stood out in every series India played throughout the year.
Kohli's Brilliance
Kohli delivered under pressure and anchored run chases brilliantly. His experience and match-winning form remained crucial in India’s success.
Rohit Sharma - 650 Runs
Rohit Sharma was just one run behind Kohli with 650 runs in 2025. He continued his role as an aggressive opener, providing strong starts.
Rohit's Impact
Rohit’s ability to shift gears made him a threat to any bowling attack. His impact was vital in setting up big totals and controlling run chases.
Shreyas Iyer - 496 Runs
Shreyas Iyer scored 496 runs and was India’s most reliable No. 4. He held the middle order together with confident stroke play.
Iyer's Improvement
Iyer built partnerships when India was under pressure. His improved strike rotation helped India stabilize tricky situations.
Shubman Gill - 490 Runs
India's ODI captain, Shubman Gill, added 490 runs to India’s ODI tally in 2025. His elegant batting technique earned him praise throughout the year.
Gill's Maturity
Gill showcased maturity beyond his age and performed in big matches. He remains a long-term pillar in India’s top order.
KL Rahul - 367 Runs
KL Rahul made 367 runs in ODIs in 2025 despite playing fewer matches. His calm presence in pressure moments proved valuable for India.
KL's Adaptation
Rahul adapted well to batting roles from No. 4 to No. 6. His wicketkeeping stability made him a key dual-role contributor.
