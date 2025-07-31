Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia’s Unmatched Supremacy: From Abhishek Sharma To Ravindra Jadeja; 5 Players Leading ICC No.1 Positions Across Formats
India’s Unmatched Supremacy: From Abhishek Sharma To Ravindra Jadeja; 5 Players Leading ICC No.1 Positions Across Formats

India currently leads the ICC rankings across multiple formats, powered by standout individual performances and their undefeated run in the 2025 Champions Trophy. 

 

Updated:Jul 31, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
Shubman Gill: No. 1 ODI Batter

1/7
Shubman Gill claims the top ODI batsman spot with a rating of 784 points, surpassing Pakistan’s Babar Azam (766) and Rohit Sharma (756). His rise was fuelled by consistent high scores, notably in the Champions Trophy 2025. 

 

Abhishek Sharma: No. 1 T20I Batter

2/7
The 24-year-old Abhishek Sharma overtook Travis Head to become India’s newest No. 1 T20I batter, gathering 829 rating points. He's only the third Indian ever to top this chart after Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. 

 

Jasprit Bumrah: No. 1 Test Bowler

3/7
Jasprit Bumrah has retained the world’s top Test bowling ranking, with a rating around 898, leading among his peers globally. He made history as the first Indian pacer to top the ICC rankings in all three formats. 

 

Ravindra Jadeja: No. 1 Test All-Rounder

4/7
Jadeja continues as the No. 1-ranked Test all-rounder with 422 rating points, extending his record as the longest-reigning leader in that role, now over 1,150 days. His performance in the England series further cemented his dominance. 

 

Hardik Pandya: No. 1 T20I All-Rounder

5/7
Hardik Pandya leads the T20I all-rounder rankings with 252 points, standing as the only Indian in the top tier. His consistent all-format impact helps India maintain depth in the shortest format. 

 

Team India- No. 1 in ODI Format

6/7
India has secured the No. 1 spot in ICC ODI team rankings, with a rating of 122 points following their undefeated run and championship win at the Champions Trophy 2025. They remain ahead of Australia, Pakistan, and New Zealand in international ratings

 

7/7

All Images:- X, ESPNcricinfo, ICC

IndiaShubman GillAbhishek SharmaRavindra JadejaHardik PandyaJasprit BumrahIndia ICC rankings 2025ICC No.1 India cricket teamShubman Gill No.1 ODI batterAbhishek Sharma No.1 T20 batterJasprit Bumrah No.1 Test bowlerRavindra Jadeja No.1 Test all-rounderHardik Pandya No.1 T20 all-rounderICC Rankings updateIndia Champions Trophy 2025 winnersTeam India ICC No.1 ODI team
