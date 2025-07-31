India’s Unmatched Supremacy: From Abhishek Sharma To Ravindra Jadeja; 5 Players Leading ICC No.1 Positions Across Formats
India currently leads the ICC rankings across multiple formats, powered by standout individual performances and their undefeated run in the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Shubman Gill: No. 1 ODI Batter
Shubman Gill claims the top ODI batsman spot with a rating of 784 points, surpassing Pakistan’s Babar Azam (766) and Rohit Sharma (756). His rise was fuelled by consistent high scores, notably in the Champions Trophy 2025.
Abhishek Sharma: No. 1 T20I Batter
The 24-year-old Abhishek Sharma overtook Travis Head to become India’s newest No. 1 T20I batter, gathering 829 rating points. He's only the third Indian ever to top this chart after Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.
Jasprit Bumrah: No. 1 Test Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah has retained the world’s top Test bowling ranking, with a rating around 898, leading among his peers globally. He made history as the first Indian pacer to top the ICC rankings in all three formats.
Ravindra Jadeja: No. 1 Test All-Rounder
Jadeja continues as the No. 1-ranked Test all-rounder with 422 rating points, extending his record as the longest-reigning leader in that role, now over 1,150 days. His performance in the England series further cemented his dominance.
Hardik Pandya: No. 1 T20I All-Rounder
Hardik Pandya leads the T20I all-rounder rankings with 252 points, standing as the only Indian in the top tier. His consistent all-format impact helps India maintain depth in the shortest format.
Team India- No. 1 in ODI Format
India has secured the No. 1 spot in ICC ODI team rankings, with a rating of 122 points following their undefeated run and championship win at the Champions Trophy 2025. They remain ahead of Australia, Pakistan, and New Zealand in international ratings
All Images:- X, ESPNcricinfo, ICC
