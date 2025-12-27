India Sweeps 8 No.1 Spots In ICC Rankings At The End Of 2025: Rohit Sharma In ODI To Deepti Sharma In T20I - Check Full List
As 2025 comes to an end, world cricket has witnessed commanding performances and India’s dominance across formats. Several Indian stars now sit atop the ICC rankings. Here's a list of the Indian cricketers who are currently at the top of the ICC rankings.
India - No.1 ODI Team
India continues to dominate world cricket by retaining the No.1 position in the ICC Men’s ODI rankings. Their consistent performances throughout the year, including a commanding showing against South Africa, have helped them stay on top with 121 rating points.
India - No.1 T20I Team
India also leads the ICC Men’s T20I rankings with 272 points, highlighting their depth, balance, and fearless brand of cricket. Their strong bench strength and adaptability make them firm favourites heading into the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Rohit Sharma - No.1 ODI Batsman
Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma sits atop the ICC ODI batting rankings with 781 rating points. His consistency, leadership, and match-winning performances, especially in series against Australia and South Africa, have reinforced his dominance in the format.
Abhishek Sharma - No.1 T20I Batsman
Young sensation Abhishek Sharma leads the ICC T20I batting rankings with 908 points. His fearless stroke play, explosive starts in the Asia Cup, and consistent match-winning knocks have established him as India’s newest T20 star.
Jasprit Bumrah - No.1 Test Bowler
India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continues to reign as the world’s top-ranked Test bowler with 879 points. His accuracy, control, and ability to deliver in all conditions make him one of the most lethal fast bowlers in modern cricket.
Ravindra Jadeja - No.1 Test All-Rounder
Ravindra Jadeja remains the world’s No.1 Test all-rounder with 455 rating points. His all-round brilliance with bat, ball, and in the field, especially against England, West Indies, and South Africa, has made him one of India’s most valuable assets.
Varun Chakravarthy - No.1 T20I Bowler
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy tops the ICC T20I bowling rankings with 804 points. His consistent performances in the Asia Cup and bilateral series, particularly in the death overs, have cemented his status as a key weapon ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Deepti Sharma - No.1 Women’s T20I Bowler
The year has been exceptional for Deepti Sharma, who sits atop the ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings with 737 points. Her all-round brilliance played a major role in India’s historic World Cup triumph and underlines her importance in the team.
Trending Photos