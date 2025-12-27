Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3000450https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/india-sweeps-8-no-1-spots-in-icc-rankings-at-the-end-of-2025-rohit-sharma-in-odi-to-deepti-sharma-in-t20i-check-full-list-3000450
NewsPhotosIndia Sweeps 8 No.1 Spots In ICC Rankings At The End Of 2025: Rohit Sharma In ODI To Deepti Sharma In T20I - Check Full List
photoDetails

India Sweeps 8 No.1 Spots In ICC Rankings At The End Of 2025: Rohit Sharma In ODI To Deepti Sharma In T20I - Check Full List

As 2025 comes to an end, world cricket has witnessed commanding performances and India’s dominance across formats. Several Indian stars now sit atop the ICC rankings. Here's a list of the Indian cricketers who are currently at the top of the ICC rankings. 

Updated:Dec 27, 2025, 06:58 AM IST
Follow Us

India - No.1 ODI Team

1/8
India - No.1 ODI Team

India continues to dominate world cricket by retaining the No.1 position in the ICC Men’s ODI rankings. Their consistent performances throughout the year, including a commanding showing against South Africa, have helped them stay on top with 121 rating points.

Follow Us

India - No.1 T20I Team

2/8
India - No.1 T20I Team

India also leads the ICC Men’s T20I rankings with 272 points, highlighting their depth, balance, and fearless brand of cricket. Their strong bench strength and adaptability make them firm favourites heading into the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma - No.1 ODI Batsman

3/8
Rohit Sharma - No.1 ODI Batsman

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma sits atop the ICC ODI batting rankings with 781 rating points. His consistency, leadership, and match-winning performances, especially in series against Australia and South Africa, have reinforced his dominance in the format.

Follow Us

Abhishek Sharma - No.1 T20I Batsman

4/8
Abhishek Sharma - No.1 T20I Batsman

Young sensation Abhishek Sharma leads the ICC T20I batting rankings with 908 points. His fearless stroke play, explosive starts in the Asia Cup, and consistent match-winning knocks have established him as India’s newest T20 star.

Follow Us

Jasprit Bumrah - No.1 Test Bowler

5/8
Jasprit Bumrah - No.1 Test Bowler

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continues to reign as the world’s top-ranked Test bowler with 879 points. His accuracy, control, and ability to deliver in all conditions make him one of the most lethal fast bowlers in modern cricket.

Follow Us

Ravindra Jadeja - No.1 Test All-Rounder

6/8
Ravindra Jadeja - No.1 Test All-Rounder

Ravindra Jadeja remains the world’s No.1 Test all-rounder with 455 rating points. His all-round brilliance with bat, ball, and in the field, especially against England, West Indies, and South Africa, has made him one of India’s most valuable assets.

Follow Us

Varun Chakravarthy - No.1 T20I Bowler

7/8
Varun Chakravarthy - No.1 T20I Bowler

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy tops the ICC T20I bowling rankings with 804 points. His consistent performances in the Asia Cup and bilateral series, particularly in the death overs, have cemented his status as a key weapon ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Follow Us

Deepti Sharma - No.1 Women’s T20I Bowler

8/8
Deepti Sharma - No.1 Women’s T20I Bowler

The year has been exceptional for Deepti Sharma, who sits atop the ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings with 737 points. Her all-round brilliance played a major role in India’s historic World Cup triumph and underlines her importance in the team.

Follow Us
Rohit SharmaAbhishek SharmaRavindra JadejaDeepti SharmaJasprit BumrahVarun ChakravarthyIndiaICC rankingsIndia cricket rankings 2025ICC rankings todayTeam India No 1India world No 1 cricket teamICC latest rankings updateIndia cricket dominanceIndia top ranked teamRohit Sharma ICC rankingRohit Sharma No 1 batsmanAbhishek Sharma T20 rankingAbhishek Sharma ICC rankingJasprit Bumrah No 1 bowlerBumrah ICC rankingRavindra Jadeja all rounder rankingJadeja ICC rankingVarun Chakravarthy ICC rankingVarun Chakravarthy T20 bowlerDeepti Sharma ICC rankingIndia women cricket rankingsICC women’s T20 rankingIndia cricket news todayCricket rankings updateICC Points Tableworld cricket rankingsICC latest newsIndian cricket team newsBCCI UpdatesICC player rankings 2025cricket stats todaycricket world newsICC top players list
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
world’s shortest flight
World's Shortest Flight: Blink And You'll Miss The Landing!
camera icon6
title
mobility
India’s Railway 'Connectivity Hub': This Uttar Pradesh Station Links The Entire Nation; Not Prayagraj But...
camera icon12
title
KKR
KKR Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Finn Allen To Open, Rinku Singh At No. 5 Spot, Matheesha Pathirana As Impact Player, Cameron Green To Bat At...
camera icon19
title
Auto news
Should You Buy A New Kia Seltos? Check 9 Pros And 6 Cons Before You Book One
camera icon14
title
Indians squad 2026
MI Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026 Including Impact Sub: Rohit Sharma - Quinton De Kock To Open, Hardik Pandya To Lead; Bumrah-Boult Power Pace Attack; Know 4 Overseas