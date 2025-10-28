photoDetails

India’s predicted playing XI for the 1st T20I against Australia in Canberra focuses on balancing pace and spin. With Hardik Pandya injured, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel are expected to provide all-round depth. Harshit Rana, impressive in the ODI series, is likely to make his T20I debut alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Kuldeep Yadav is tipped to edge out Varun Chakaravarthy for the lone specialist spinner spot due to his experience in Australian conditions. Under Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir’s leadership, India aims for an aggressive yet balanced approach on the pace-friendly Manuka Oval pitch.