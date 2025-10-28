Advertisement
NewsPhotosTeam India's Probable Playing XI For IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Suryakumar, Gambhir Face Tough Call Between Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy
Team India's Probable Playing XI For IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Suryakumar, Gambhir Face Tough Call Between Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy

India’s predicted playing XI for the 1st T20I against Australia in Canberra focuses on balancing pace and spin. With Hardik Pandya injured, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel are expected to provide all-round depth. Harshit Rana, impressive in the ODI series, is likely to make his T20I debut alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Kuldeep Yadav is tipped to edge out Varun Chakaravarthy for the lone specialist spinner spot due to his experience in Australian conditions. Under Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir’s leadership, India aims for an aggressive yet balanced approach on the pace-friendly Manuka Oval pitch.

Updated:Oct 28, 2025, 10:53 AM IST
1. Suryakumar Yadav Leads a New-Look T20 Side

1. Suryakumar Yadav Leads a New-Look T20 Side

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav will lead a dynamic unit blending youth and experience. His aggressive mindset and adaptability on bouncy Australian pitches will define India’s approach in Canberra.

2. Shubman Gill to Open with Abhishek Sharma

2. Shubman Gill to Open with Abhishek Sharma

The Gill–Abhishek Sharma opening pair is expected to continue, providing right-left balance and powerplay aggression. Gill’s timing and Abhishek’s fearless stroke play suit the fast Manuka Oval surface.

3. Tilak Varma Retains His Middle-Order Role

3. Tilak Varma Retains His Middle-Order Role

Tilak Varma remains crucial at No. 4, offering stability after the openers. His ability to handle pace and rotate strike makes him an ideal link between top and lower middle order.

4. Sanju Samson Likely to Keep Wickets

4. Sanju Samson Likely to Keep Wickets

Sanju Samson is set to don the gloves ahead of Jitesh Sharma. His experience in Australian conditions and versatility as a middle-order hitter strengthens India’s batting depth.

5. Shivam Dube Provides Power and Balance

5. Shivam Dube Provides Power and Balance

With Hardik Pandya unavailable, Shivam Dube steps in as the seam-bowling all-rounder. His clean hitting against pace and ability to bowl medium-fast makes him vital in Canberra.

6. Axar Patel Locks Down the All-Rounder Slot

6. Axar Patel Locks Down the All-Rounder Slot

Axar Patel’s dual utility — left-arm spin and lower-order batting — secures his place. On pace-friendly pitches, his economical spells and quick runs down the order offer perfect balance.

7. Harshit Rana Adds Fresh Pace and Aggression

7. Harshit Rana Adds Fresh Pace and Aggression

Harshit Rana is tipped to debut in Australia after impressing in ODIs. His bounce, aggression, and lower-order hitting make him a strong third-seamer option alongside Bumrah and Arshdeep.

8. Bumrah and Arshdeep Form India’s Strike Pair

8. Bumrah and Arshdeep Form India's Strike Pair

Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are automatic selections. Bumrah’s pinpoint accuracy and Arshdeep’s new-ball swing make India’s pace attack one of the most potent in T20 cricket.

9. Kuldeep Yadav Likely to Edge Out Varun Chakaravarthy

9. Kuldeep Yadav Likely to Edge Out Varun Chakaravarthy

In the Kuldeep vs Varun battle, experience wins. Kuldeep’s record in Australia (avg 16.50, econ 5.50) gives him a clear advantage, making him the likely spin option alongside Axar.

 

10. Bench Strength Offers Tactical Flexibility

10. Bench Strength Offers Tactical Flexibility

India’s bench — Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy — provides adaptability. Depending on conditions, Gambhir and Surya can tweak roles for balance and depth.

