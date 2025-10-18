India Vs Australia 2025: Full ODI Series Preview; Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Comeback, Match Venues, Timings And Conditions - All You Need To Know
India tours Australia for a three-match ODI series starting October 19, 2025, followed by five T20Is. The series will set the tone for India’s preparation ahead of future ICC events and provide fans with thrilling cricket action to watch live. Here is the series preview of much much-anticipated clash.
Series Overview
India is all set to take on Australia in a thrilling three-match ODI series beginning October 19, 2025. The matches will be played in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney, setting the stage for a high-intensity clash between two cricketing giants.
A New Era for Team India
This ODI series marks a new chapter for Indian cricket. With Shubman Gill leading the team, India enters a phase of transition, blending experienced veterans with fresh young talent.
Gill’s First ODI Captaincy Assignment
Shubman Gill takes over ODI captaincy duties from Rohit Sharma, beginning his journey as India’s 50-over leader. Known for his calmness and consistency, Gill’s leadership will be closely watched against a formidable Australian side.
The Return of Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli
After months away from international cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in blue. The iconic duo’s return adds stability and experience to India’s top order ahead of major ICC events.
Australia Ready to Test India
Led by Mitchell Marsh, Australia comes well-prepared with a balanced lineup. Despite injuries to key players like Cameron Green, the Aussies remain strong at home, where pace and bounce rule.
Venues and Match Timings
1st ODI: Oct 19 - Perth Stadium (9:00 AM IST)
2nd ODI: Oct 23 - Adelaide Oval (9:00 AM IST)
3rd ODI: Oct 25 - Sydney Cricket Ground (9:00 AM IST)
Each venue brings unique conditions, from Perth’s fast tracks to Sydney’s batting paradise.
Spotlight on India’s Bowling Attack
With Jasprit Bumrah missing, India’s pace department will rely on Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar are expected to play key roles in the middle overs.
Australia’s Adjustments and X-Factors
Australia’s depth will be tested as Marnus Labuschagne replaces Green, while Josh Inglis and Adam Zampa miss the first ODI. Expect players like Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis to step up and deliver.
Key Storylines to Watch
How will Gill handle captaincy under pressure in Australia?
Can Rohit & Kohli mark a strong comeback?
Will India’s young bowlers handle Aussie conditions?
What’s Next
The ODI series will be followed by five T20Is starting October 29. With India in transition and Australia building for the future, this tour promises top-quality cricket, rivalries, and redemption.
Trending Photos