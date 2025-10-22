Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Why The Adelaide Oval Is Virat Kohli's Favourite Hunting Ground?
India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Why The Adelaide Oval Is Virat Kohli's Favourite Hunting Ground?

Kohli has a special affinity for Adelaide Oval, consistently delivering match-winning performances. Ahead of the 2nd ODI vs Australia on October 23, 2025, check his stats and memorable knocks at the ground. 

Updated:Oct 22, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
Virat Kohli's Adelaide Legacy

1/10
Virat Kohli's Adelaide Legacy

Virat Kohli has established Adelaide Oval as his favourite hunting ground, amassing 975 runs across all formats with an impressive average of 65. 

Centuries Galore

2/10
Centuries Galore

He has scored 5 centuries at this venue, the most by any visiting batter, highlighting his dominance across formats. 

ODI Brilliance

3/10
ODI Brilliance

In 4 ODIs at Adelaide, Kohli has accumulated 244 runs at an average of 61.00, including 2 centuries. 

Test Match Heroics

4/10
Test Match Heroics

Kohli's Test performances include 3 centuries, with scores of 115 and 141 in the 2014 Test, showcasing his resilience and leadership. 

T20 Mastery

5/10
T20 Mastery

In 3 T20 matches, he has scored 204 runs at an average of 204.00, including 3 fifties, demonstrating his adaptability across formats. 

2014 Test Debut

6/10
2014 Test Debut

Kohli's Test captaincy debut in 2014 was marked by twin centuries, 115 and 141, leading India's strong response against Australia. 

CWC 2015 Clutch Knock

7/10
CWC 2015 Clutch Knock

In the 2015 World Cup, Kohli's 107(126) against Pakistan was a pivotal innings in one of cricket's greatest rivalries. 

Adelaide's Special Connection

8/10
Adelaide's Special Connection

Kohli has expressed a unique connection with Adelaide Oval, stating, "I love coming to this ground. I don't know what the connection is, but I just feel really good here." 

South Australian Tribute

9/10
South Australian Tribute

Ahead of the 2nd ODI, the South Australian Cricket Association honored Kohli with a tribute: "Thank you, Virat, for the memories, the magic, and the moments that will live on in the hearts of South Australians and cricket fans around the world." 

Looking Ahead

10/10
Looking Ahead

As Kohli steps onto the Adelaide Oval once more, fans and experts alike anticipate another memorable performance from the Indian cricket legend.

