India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Why The Adelaide Oval Is Virat Kohli's Favourite Hunting Ground?
Kohli has a special affinity for Adelaide Oval, consistently delivering match-winning performances. Ahead of the 2nd ODI vs Australia on October 23, 2025, check his stats and memorable knocks at the ground.
Virat Kohli's Adelaide Legacy
Virat Kohli has established Adelaide Oval as his favourite hunting ground, amassing 975 runs across all formats with an impressive average of 65.
Centuries Galore
He has scored 5 centuries at this venue, the most by any visiting batter, highlighting his dominance across formats.
ODI Brilliance
In 4 ODIs at Adelaide, Kohli has accumulated 244 runs at an average of 61.00, including 2 centuries.
Test Match Heroics
Kohli's Test performances include 3 centuries, with scores of 115 and 141 in the 2014 Test, showcasing his resilience and leadership.
T20 Mastery
In 3 T20 matches, he has scored 204 runs at an average of 204.00, including 3 fifties, demonstrating his adaptability across formats.
2014 Test Debut
Kohli's Test captaincy debut in 2014 was marked by twin centuries, 115 and 141, leading India's strong response against Australia.
CWC 2015 Clutch Knock
In the 2015 World Cup, Kohli's 107(126) against Pakistan was a pivotal innings in one of cricket's greatest rivalries.
Adelaide's Special Connection
Kohli has expressed a unique connection with Adelaide Oval, stating, "I love coming to this ground. I don't know what the connection is, but I just feel really good here."
South Australian Tribute
Ahead of the 2nd ODI, the South Australian Cricket Association honored Kohli with a tribute: "Thank you, Virat, for the memories, the magic, and the moments that will live on in the hearts of South Australians and cricket fans around the world."
Looking Ahead
As Kohli steps onto the Adelaide Oval once more, fans and experts alike anticipate another memorable performance from the Indian cricket legend.
Trending Photos