India vs England 2025: Top 5 Run Scorers So Far - Shubman Gill Leads The Chart, Jamie Smith Scored…
The ongoing India vs England Test series has already produced several standout performances, and after three gripping matches, it’s the batters who have taken centre stage. Here's a look at the top five run-scorers so far in the series.
Shubman Gill - 607 Runs
Shubman Gill has been in imperious form, leading the batting charts with a staggering 607 runs. His double century at Edgbaston and consistent scoring have cemented his role as India’s batting mainstay.
Rishabh Pant - 425 Runs
The wicketkeeper-batter continues to impress with his fearless brand of cricket. His counter-attacking innings have been crucial for India in shifting the momentum during tough phases.
Jamie Smith - 415 Runs
England's young star Jamie Smith has had a dream start to his Test career, scoring a massive unbeaten 184 and maintaining a phenomenal average above 100. He’s been one of the breakout stars of the series.
KL Rahul - 375 Runs
KL Rahul has once again proven his Test credentials with dependable innings at the top order. His classy century at Lord’s was one of the standout knocks of the series.
Ravindra Jadeja - 327 Runs
Ravindra Jadeja has not only been brilliant with the ball but has also delivered as a rock in the lower middle order. His ability to soak up pressure and contribute crucial runs has added immense value to India’s campaign.
Looking Ahead
With two more Tests remaining in the series and England currently leading 2-1, these batters will have a major role to play in determining the series outcome. Expect more fireworks as both teams fight for supremacy in what’s already a classic series.
Image Credit:- X, ESPNcricinfo
