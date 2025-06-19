Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia vs England Head-To-Head In Tests: Who Holds The Upper Hand?
India vs England Head-To-Head In Tests: Who Holds The Upper Hand?

As India gears up to face England in a five-match Test series starting June 20, let’s take a closer look at their historic head-to-head rivalry and key records over the years.

 

Updated:Jun 19, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
Historic Rivalry Since 1932

Historic Rivalry Since 1932

India and England’s Test cricket rivalry began in 1932 at Lord’s, marking India’s debut in the format. Over the decades, this contest has grown into one of the sport’s most storied and competitive matchups, reflecting both nations’ cricketing evolution and intensity.

 

Total Matches and Win Count

Total Matches and Win Count

Across 136 Test matches, England leads the rivalry with 51 wins, while India has claimed victory 35 times. The remaining 50 matches have ended in draws, highlighting the hard-fought and often closely contested nature of their battles.

 

India in England – The Struggle Abroad

India in England – The Struggle Abroad

Out of 64 Tests played on English soil, India has managed just 7 wins, while England has triumphed 34 times. The rest, 23 matches, ended in draws. England’s pace-friendly conditions have historically tested India’s batting resilience.

 

England in India – A Fortified Fortress

England in India – A Fortified Fortress

India holds the upper hand at home with 22 wins from 64 Tests. England has won 14, and 28 have ended in draws. Indian spinners and familiar pitches often make the difference, turning home conditions into a strategic advantage.

 

Win Percentages Reflect Balance of Power

Win Percentages Reflect Balance of Power

England’s Test win percentage against India hovers around 37.5%, while India’s is just over 25%. Although England leads overall, the numbers show India closing the gap, especially with improved performances in recent years.

 

Evolution in Recent Decades

Evolution in Recent Decades

From the 2000s onwards, India has become more competitive in overseas conditions. Wins at Lord’s (2021), Nottingham (2007), and Leeds (2021) signal India’s rising adaptability and the waning of England’s once-unbreakable home dominance.

 

Key Players Over the Years

Key Players Over the Years

Legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli have made lasting impacts in this rivalry. For England, greats like Alastair Cook, James Anderson, and Joe Root have consistently dominated across multiple tours and series.

 

A Rivalry Renewed Every Series

A Rivalry Renewed Every Series

Every India–England Test series brings fresh drama, evolving strategies, and high expectations. With the World Test Championship adding stakes, this historic rivalry continues to shape modern Test cricket narratives across continents.

 

