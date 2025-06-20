India Vs England In Tests: Who Had The Upper Hand Over The Last 10 Series?
Over the past two decades, the Test rivalry between India and England has seen shifting dominance. As the 2025 series in England begins, the rivalry remains intense, with historical records, individual brilliance, and the World Test Championship stakes all in play. Let’s look at the results of the last 10 series.
2024 (India) – India won 4–1
India bounced back after losing the opening Test in Hyderabad to dominate the rest of the series. Strong performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinners Ashwin and Jadeja, and captain Rohit Sharma helped India clinch the series 4–1.
2021–22 (England) – Series drawn 2–2
India led 2–1 before the final Test was postponed due to COVID. The rescheduled 5th Test in 2022 was won by England, leveling the series 2–2. Joe Root was in outstanding form, while Bumrah and Siraj impressed for India.
2020–21 (India) – India won 3–1
England won the first Test in Chennai, but India dominated the next three with spin-friendly pitches in Chennai and Ahmedabad. Ashwin and Axar Patel took a flurry of wickets, securing India’s place in the WTC final.
2018 (England) – England won 4–1
Despite Virat Kohli’s superb batting (593 runs), India lost key moments in the series. James Anderson and Sam Curran were standouts for England as they clinched the series 4–1.
2014 (England) – England won 3–1
India started strong with a win at Lord’s, but collapsed in the final three Tests. Joe Root and Gary Ballance shone with the bat, while Ishant Sharma’s spell at Lord’s was a highlight for India.
2012 (England) – England won 2–1
After losing the opening Test, England bounced back with Alastair Cook and Kevin Pietersen leading a batting revival. England’s spinners, especially Monty Panesar and Graeme Swann, dominated the series.
2008 (India) – India won 1–0
India won the series with strong all-round performances under MS Dhoni. The series was overshadowed by the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, which postponed the second Test but was eventually resumed and won by India.
2007 (England) – India won 1–0
Rahul Dravid led India to a historic series win in England—their first in 21 years. Zaheer Khan and Anil Kumble played crucial roles, and India won the Nottingham Test to seal the series.
2006 (England) – Series drawn 1–1
A competitive series where both teams managed a win each. India showed resilience away from home, with key contributions from the middle order and seamers.
2005 (India) – India won 1–0 (Not a full Test series vs England)
This is not a major bilateral Test series between India and England, often excluded from full-series lists.
