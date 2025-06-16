Advertisement
India vs England Test Series 2025: Match Preview, Dates, Timings, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
India vs England Test Series 2025: Match Preview, Dates, Timings, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

The Indian cricket team will start a new era in Tests with a five-match series against England, starting June 20. With Shubman Gill as the new Test captain and Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, India are all set to enter the transition phase after the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Dates, Timings, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming: Here's all you need to know about the much-anticipated series.
 

Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: Date And Time

IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: Date And Time

The five-match Test series between India and England test series will start on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. The last test match is scheduled to be played from July 31. All matches will start at 3:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) and 11:00 AM local time.  

IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: Venues

IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: Venues

The five-match Test series will be played across iconic English venues - Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester and Kennington Oval in London.  

IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: Schedule

IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: Schedule

India vs England, 1st Test: Friday, June 20, Leeds India vs England, 2nd Test: Wednesday, July 2, Birmingham India vs England, 3rd Test: Thursday, July 10, London India vs England, 4th Test: Wednesday, July 23, Manchester India vs England, 5th Test: Thursday, July 31, London

IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: TV Broadcast And Live Streaming

IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: TV Broadcast And Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will telecast all five Test matches of IND vs ENG series across India. On the other hand, the live streaming of India vs England will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.  

IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: Head-to-Head In Test Cricket

IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: Head-to-Head In Test Cricket

Total Matches: 136 India Wins: 35 England Wins: 51 Draws: 50 Last Series (2021 in England): 2-2 Draw Last Series (2024 in India): India Won 4-1    

IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: India's Test Squad

IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: India's Test Squad

Shubman Gill (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant (Wk & VC), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav  

IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: England's Test Squad

IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: England's Test Squad

Ben Stokes (C), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Chris Woakes,  Ollie Pope (Wk), Jamie Smith (Wk), Samuel James Cook, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue and Jamie Overton  

