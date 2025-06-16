India vs England Test Series 2025: Match Preview, Dates, Timings, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

photoDetails

The Indian cricket team will start a new era in Tests with a five-match series against England, starting June 20. With Shubman Gill as the new Test captain and Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, India are all set to enter the transition phase after the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin.



Dates, Timings, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming: Here's all you need to know about the much-anticipated series.

