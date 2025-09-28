India Vs Pakistan: 5 Times The Arc Rivals Faced Each Other In Finals; Who Holds Upper Hand? Check
India and Pakistan have met in several high-stakes tournament finals, producing some of cricket’s most iconic moments. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Final in Dubai, the head-to-head in tournament finals remains closely contested, making the upcoming showdown one of the most anticipated encounters in cricket history.
The Rivalry in Finals
India vs Pakistan has given cricket some of its most unforgettable finals. From last-ball thrillers to one-sided dominance, these contests have shaped cricket history.
1985 World Championship of Cricket Final
At Melbourne, India outclassed Pakistan by 8 wickets. Kapil Dev and Sivaramakrishnan starred with the ball before Ravi Shastri and Srikkanth sealed the win.
1986 Austral-Asia Cup Final
The iconic Javed Miandad last-ball six off Chetan Sharma at Sharjah gave Pakistan a one-wicket win. This remains one of the most replayed Indo-Pak cricket moments.
1994 Austral-Asia Cup Final
Pakistan once again had the upper hand at Sharjah. Powered by Aamer Sohail and Basit Ali, they posted 250/6 and defeated India by 39 runs to lift the trophy.
2007 ICC T20 World Cup Final
Johannesburg hosted the historic T20 World Cup final. Gautam Gambhir’s 75 and MS Dhoni’s bold captaincy helped India edge Pakistan by 5 runs in a thriller.
2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final
At The Oval, Fakhar Zaman’s century powered Pakistan to 338. India’s chase faltered badly as Pakistan stormed to a famous 180-run victory, their biggest win in finals.
Asia Cup Rivalries in the Past
While India and Pakistan have met often in Asia Cups, 2025 marks their first-ever T20 Asia Cup final clash, raising the stakes higher than ever before.
Legends Who Shaped the Finals
From Kapil Dev and Shastri in 1985, to Miandad in 1986, Gambhir in 2007, and Fakhar in 2017, these names remain etched in Indo-Pak final folklore.
What’s at Stake in 2025
Both teams arrive with strong squads. India’s batting stars Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, and Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman and Haris, set up a fiery contest in Dubai.
Awaiting Another Chapter
As India and Pakistan prepare to battle for the Asia Cup 2025 crown, fans wonder: will it be another nail-biter like 2007, or a dominant show like 2017? History is about to be written.
All Images:- X, BCCI, ESPNcricinfo
Trending Photos