NewsPhotosIndia Vs Pakistan: 5 Times The Arc Rivals Faced Each Other In Finals; Who Holds Upper Hand? Check
India Vs Pakistan: 5 Times The Arc Rivals Faced Each Other In Finals; Who Holds Upper Hand? Check

India and Pakistan have met in several high-stakes tournament finals, producing some of cricket’s most iconic moments. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Final in Dubai, the head-to-head in tournament finals remains closely contested, making the upcoming showdown one of the most anticipated encounters in cricket history. 

Updated:Sep 28, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
The Rivalry in Finals

1/10
The Rivalry in Finals

India vs Pakistan has given cricket some of its most unforgettable finals. From last-ball thrillers to one-sided dominance, these contests have shaped cricket history.

 

1985 World Championship of Cricket Final

2/10
1985 World Championship of Cricket Final

At Melbourne, India outclassed Pakistan by 8 wickets. Kapil Dev and Sivaramakrishnan starred with the ball before Ravi Shastri and Srikkanth sealed the win.

 

1986 Austral-Asia Cup Final

3/10
1986 Austral-Asia Cup Final

The iconic Javed Miandad last-ball six off Chetan Sharma at Sharjah gave Pakistan a one-wicket win. This remains one of the most replayed Indo-Pak cricket moments.

 

1994 Austral-Asia Cup Final

4/10
1994 Austral-Asia Cup Final

Pakistan once again had the upper hand at Sharjah. Powered by Aamer Sohail and Basit Ali, they posted 250/6 and defeated India by 39 runs to lift the trophy.

 

2007 ICC T20 World Cup Final

5/10
2007 ICC T20 World Cup Final

Johannesburg hosted the historic T20 World Cup final. Gautam Gambhir’s 75 and MS Dhoni’s bold captaincy helped India edge Pakistan by 5 runs in a thriller.

 

2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final

6/10
2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final

At The Oval, Fakhar Zaman’s century powered Pakistan to 338. India’s chase faltered badly as Pakistan stormed to a famous 180-run victory, their biggest win in finals.

 

Asia Cup Rivalries in the Past

7/10
Asia Cup Rivalries in the Past

While India and Pakistan have met often in Asia Cups, 2025 marks their first-ever T20 Asia Cup final clash, raising the stakes higher than ever before.

 

Legends Who Shaped the Finals

8/10
Legends Who Shaped the Finals

From Kapil Dev and Shastri in 1985, to Miandad in 1986, Gambhir in 2007, and Fakhar in 2017, these names remain etched in Indo-Pak final folklore.

 

What’s at Stake in 2025

9/10
What’s at Stake in 2025

Both teams arrive with strong squads. India’s batting stars Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, and Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman and Haris, set up a fiery contest in Dubai.

 

Awaiting Another Chapter

10/10
Awaiting Another Chapter

As India and Pakistan prepare to battle for the Asia Cup 2025 crown, fans wonder: will it be another nail-biter like 2007, or a dominant show like 2017? History is about to be written.

All Images:- X, BCCI, ESPNcricinfo

