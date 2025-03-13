India vs Pakistan: Cricketers’ Salaries Compared – The Massive Earnings Disparity - In Pics
The India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry is legendary, but beyond the action on the field, there's a massive financial divide between the players. With BCCI’s wealth and PCB’s financial struggles, Indian cricketers often earn significantly more than their Pakistani counterparts. From match fees to brand endorsements, let's dive into the numbers and see how much these cricketing superstars really make.
1. Virat Kohli's Salary is 50x More Than Pakistan's Monthly Pay Scale
As a Grade A+ player in BCCI, Virat Kohli earns INR 7 crore annually, whereas Pakistan's Category A players, including Babar Azam, earn around INR 1.57 crore per year.
2. Babar Azam’s Net Worth is 18x His PCB Contract Earnings
Pakistan's captain earns PKR 4.5 million monthly from PCB (INR 13.14 lakh), but his brand endorsements push his net worth to INR 41 crore ($5 million).
3. Rohit Sharma Matches Kohli’s BCCI Salary, But His Net Worth Soars Higher
Like Kohli, Rohit Sharma earns INR 7 crore yearly from BCCI, but his endorsements boost his wealth to INR 200 crore ($24 million).
4. Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam Earn the Same PCB Salary
Pakistan’s top pacer, Shaheen Afridi, is in the same pay bracket as Babar Azam, earning PKR 4.5 million monthly, but his overall net worth is INR 58 crore ($7 million).
5. Jasprit Bumrah: India’s Pace Spearhead Earns Big
Bumrah also falls under BCCI’s Grade A+ category, earning INR 7 crore annually. His total net worth is around INR 55 crore ($7 million).
6. India’s Domestic Cricketers Earn 25x More Than Pakistani Players in T20s
In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Indian domestic players earn INR 75,000 per match, while Pakistan’s National T20 Cup players receive just INR 3,000 per match.
7. Pakistan’s 50-Over Cricket Match Fees Are Less Than Half of India’s
India’s Vijay Hazare Trophy players earn up to INR 60,000 per match, while Pakistan Cup players receive INR 18,000 per game, reflecting a huge earnings gap.
8. Ranji Trophy Players Earn 2x More Than Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Players
Top Ranji Trophy players in India earn up to INR 60,000 per match, while Quaid-e-Azam Trophy players in Pakistan make INR 25,000 per match.
9. India’s Reserve Players in First-Class Cricket Earn More Than Pakistan’s Playing XI
A Ranji Trophy reserve player earns INR 30,000 per match, while a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy playing XI member earns INR 25,000—another major disparity.
10. BCCI's Financial Strength Secures Indian Cricketers' Futures
BCCI’s structured pay scale ensures long-term financial security for Indian players, while PCB’s recent budget cuts have reduced salaries for domestic cricketers.
