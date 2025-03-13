Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2871653https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/india-vs-pakistan-cricketers-salaries-compared-the-massive-earnings-disparity-in-pics-2871653
NewsPhotosIndia vs Pakistan: Cricketers’ Salaries Compared – The Massive Earnings Disparity - In Pics India vs Pakistan: Cricketers’ Salaries Compared – The Massive Earnings Disparity - In Pics
photoDetails

India vs Pakistan: Cricketers’ Salaries Compared – The Massive Earnings Disparity - In Pics

The India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry is legendary, but beyond the action on the field, there's a massive financial divide between the players. With BCCI’s wealth and PCB’s financial struggles, Indian cricketers often earn significantly more than their Pakistani counterparts. From match fees to brand endorsements, let's dive into the numbers and see how much these cricketing superstars really make.

Updated:Mar 13, 2025, 09:35 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Virat Kohli's Salary is 50x More Than Pakistan's Monthly Pay Scale

1/20
1. Virat Kohli's Salary is 50x More Than Pakistan's Monthly Pay Scale

As a Grade A+ player in BCCI, Virat Kohli earns INR 7 crore annually, whereas Pakistan's Category A players, including Babar Azam, earn around INR 1.57 crore per year.

Follow Us

2. Babar Azam’s Net Worth is 18x His PCB Contract Earnings

2/20
2. Babar Azam’s Net Worth is 18x His PCB Contract Earnings

Pakistan's captain earns PKR 4.5 million monthly from PCB (INR 13.14 lakh), but his brand endorsements push his net worth to INR 41 crore ($5 million).

Follow Us

3. Rohit Sharma Matches Kohli’s BCCI Salary, But His Net Worth Soars Higher

3/20
3. Rohit Sharma Matches Kohli’s BCCI Salary, But His Net Worth Soars Higher

Like Kohli, Rohit Sharma earns INR 7 crore yearly from BCCI, but his endorsements boost his wealth to INR 200 crore ($24 million).

Follow Us

4. Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam Earn the Same PCB Salary

4/20
4. Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam Earn the Same PCB Salary

Pakistan’s top pacer, Shaheen Afridi, is in the same pay bracket as Babar Azam, earning PKR 4.5 million monthly, but his overall net worth is INR 58 crore ($7 million).

Follow Us

5. Jasprit Bumrah: India’s Pace Spearhead Earns Big

5/20
5. Jasprit Bumrah: India’s Pace Spearhead Earns Big

Bumrah also falls under BCCI’s Grade A+ category, earning INR 7 crore annually. His total net worth is around INR 55 crore ($7 million).

Follow Us

6. India’s Domestic Cricketers Earn 25x More Than Pakistani Players in T20s

6/20
6. India’s Domestic Cricketers Earn 25x More Than Pakistani Players in T20s

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Indian domestic players earn INR 75,000 per match, while Pakistan’s National T20 Cup players receive just INR 3,000 per match.

Follow Us

7. Pakistan’s 50-Over Cricket Match Fees Are Less Than Half of India’s

7/20
7. Pakistan’s 50-Over Cricket Match Fees Are Less Than Half of India’s

India’s Vijay Hazare Trophy players earn up to INR 60,000 per match, while Pakistan Cup players receive INR 18,000 per game, reflecting a huge earnings gap.

Follow Us

8. Ranji Trophy Players Earn 2x More Than Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Players

8/20
8. Ranji Trophy Players Earn 2x More Than Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Players

Top Ranji Trophy players in India earn up to INR 60,000 per match, while Quaid-e-Azam Trophy players in Pakistan make INR 25,000 per match.

Follow Us

9. India’s Reserve Players in First-Class Cricket Earn More Than Pakistan’s Playing XI

9/20
9. India’s Reserve Players in First-Class Cricket Earn More Than Pakistan’s Playing XI

A Ranji Trophy reserve player earns INR 30,000 per match, while a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy playing XI member earns INR 25,000—another major disparity.

Follow Us

10. BCCI's Financial Strength Secures Indian Cricketers' Futures

10/20
10. BCCI's Financial Strength Secures Indian Cricketers' Futures

BCCI’s structured pay scale ensures long-term financial security for Indian players, while PCB’s recent budget cuts have reduced salaries for domestic cricketers.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
IND vs PAK salariesIndia vs Pakistan cricketer earningsBCCI vs PCB salariesVirat Kohli salary 2024Babar azam net worthRohit Sharma earningsShaheen Afridi salary PCBJasprit Bumrah net worthHighest Paid Indian Cricketerhighest paid Pakistani cricketerBCCI pay grade 2024PCB salary structureIndia vs Pakistan match feesRanji Trophy vs Quaid-e-Azam Trophy earningsSyed Mushtaq Ali Trophy salaryPakistan National T20 Cup salaryIndia vs Pakistan cricketer net worthtop 10 richest cricketers 2024Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam salary comparisonIndian domestic cricket salariesPakistan domestic cricketers earningshow much do Indian cricketers earnhow much do Pakistani cricketers makecricket salaries worldwiderichest cricketers in the worldIPL salaries vs PSL salariescricket match fees comparisonBCCI vs PCB financial powercricket player endorsement earningsIndia vs Pakistan financial disparity in cricket
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Terrorism
Global Terrorism Index 2025: 'Terror State' Pakistan Gets Shamed Globally In Latest Reality Check
camera icon8
title
ICC ODI Rankings
ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Gains Big, Kohli Slips After Champions Trophy Final Triumph
camera icon7
title
Cricket
Virat Kohli to Chris Gayle: 7 Players With Most Fifty Plus Scores In ICC Tournaments
camera icon11
title
Shreya Ghoshal
Shreya Ghoshal's Journey To Success: From Middle-Class Family To Singing Songs In Over 20 Languages; Check Her Net Worth And List Of Awards
camera icon7
title
Fruits
7 Colourful Fruit Mocktails To Make This Holi
NEWS ON ONE CLICK