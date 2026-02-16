India vs Pakistan Rematch still possible in T20 World Cup 2026 after Colombo clash

photoDetails

english

3017365

India’s 61-run win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage does not eliminate the possibility of another clash. Due to Super 8 seeding, the rivals are separated until the knockout rounds. A semi-final meeting could occur if both teams qualify and finish in complementary positions, while a final showdown is possible if they win their respective semi-finals. India have already secured Super 8 qualification, while Pakistan must defeat Namibia to stay alive. With knockout stakes, venue rules placing Pakistan matches in Colombo, and massive global viewership interest, a rematch remains one of the tournament’s biggest potential storylines.