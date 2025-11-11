Advertisement
India Vs South Africa 2025: Complete Schedule, Dates, And Venues - All You Need To Know
India Vs South Africa 2025: Complete Schedule, Dates, And Venues - All You Need To Know

The cricketing rivalry between India and South Africa is set to ignite once again as the Proteas gear up for a full-fledged tour of India in November-December 2025. The tour promises a blend of red-ball intensity and white-ball fireworks, featuring 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is across some of India’s most iconic venues.

Updated:Nov 11, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
South Africa Tour Of India

South Africa Tour Of India

The South Africa cricket team is all set to tour India from November to December 2025 for an exciting all-format series. The Proteas will take on Team India in 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is, marking one of the most anticipated bilateral tours of the year. 

Series Overview

Series Overview

The tour begins on November 14, 2025, and ends on December 19, 2025. The red-ball games will contribute to the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, while the limited-overs matches will help both teams prepare for upcoming ICC tournaments.

Test Series Schedule

Test Series Schedule

1st Test: November 14-18, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2nd Test: November 22-26, Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati

ODI Series Schedule

ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI: November 30, Ranchi

2nd ODI: December 3, Raipur

3rd ODI: December 6, Visakhapatnam

T20I Series Schedule

T20I Series Schedule

1st T20I: December 9, Cuttack

2nd T20I: December 11, Chandigarh (Mullanpur)

3rd T20I: December 14, Dharamsala

4th T20I: December 17, Lucknow

5th T20I: December 19, Ahmedabad

Players to Watch

Players to Watch

For India, stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to lead the charge. Young guns such as Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma could also play crucial roles.

South Africa’s hopes will rest on Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, and Temba Bavuma, who are all proven performers in Indian conditions.

What’s at Stake

What’s at Stake

The Tests carry crucial World Test Championship points, making every session vital. For the limited-overs games, both teams will look to refine their strategies, test squad depth, and build momentum ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Conclusion

Conclusion

The India vs South Africa 2025 tour promises competitive cricket, passionate crowds, and plenty of memorable moments. With matches spread across iconic venues, fans can look forward to nearly five weeks of non-stop cricketing entertainment on home soil.

