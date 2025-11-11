India Vs South Africa 2025: Complete Schedule, Dates, And Venues - All You Need To Know
The cricketing rivalry between India and South Africa is set to ignite once again as the Proteas gear up for a full-fledged tour of India in November-December 2025. The tour promises a blend of red-ball intensity and white-ball fireworks, featuring 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is across some of India’s most iconic venues.
South Africa Tour Of India
The South Africa cricket team is all set to tour India from November to December 2025 for an exciting all-format series. The Proteas will take on Team India in 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is, marking one of the most anticipated bilateral tours of the year.
Series Overview
The tour begins on November 14, 2025, and ends on December 19, 2025. The red-ball games will contribute to the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, while the limited-overs matches will help both teams prepare for upcoming ICC tournaments.
Test Series Schedule
1st Test: November 14-18, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
2nd Test: November 22-26, Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati
ODI Series Schedule
1st ODI: November 30, Ranchi
2nd ODI: December 3, Raipur
3rd ODI: December 6, Visakhapatnam
T20I Series Schedule
1st T20I: December 9, Cuttack
2nd T20I: December 11, Chandigarh (Mullanpur)
3rd T20I: December 14, Dharamsala
4th T20I: December 17, Lucknow
5th T20I: December 19, Ahmedabad
Players to Watch
For India, stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to lead the charge. Young guns such as Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma could also play crucial roles.
South Africa’s hopes will rest on Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, and Temba Bavuma, who are all proven performers in Indian conditions.
What’s at Stake
The Tests carry crucial World Test Championship points, making every session vital. For the limited-overs games, both teams will look to refine their strategies, test squad depth, and build momentum ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Conclusion
The India vs South Africa 2025 tour promises competitive cricket, passionate crowds, and plenty of memorable moments. With matches spread across iconic venues, fans can look forward to nearly five weeks of non-stop cricketing entertainment on home soil.
