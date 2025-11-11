India Vs South Africa 2025: Complete Schedule, Dates, And Venues - All You Need To Know

6 / 8

For India, stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to lead the charge. Young guns such as Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma could also play crucial roles.

South Africa’s hopes will rest on Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, and Temba Bavuma, who are all proven performers in Indian conditions.