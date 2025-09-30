Advertisement
India Women's Cricket Team Full Schedule 2025: Dates, Venues & Key Matches You Can't Miss
India Women’s Cricket Team Full Schedule 2025: Dates, Venues & Key Matches You Can’t Miss

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 promises thrilling action as the Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, begins their campaign against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. India face top rivals including Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh across five key venues: Guwahati, Colombo, Visakhapatnam, Indore, and Navi Mumbai. The tournament follows a round-robin format, with the top 4 teams advancing to the semifinals. Fans can catch all matches at 3:00 PM IST, while iconic rematches like India vs England in Indore add extra excitement. India aims to surpass their 2017 runners-up finish, making this a must-watch World Cup event.

Updated:Sep 30, 2025, 08:14 AM IST
1. Opening Clash Against Sri Lanka in Guwahati

1. Opening Clash Against Sri Lanka in Guwahati

India kickstart their Women’s World Cup 2025 journey against Sri Lanka on September 30 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Fans can expect an electrifying start to the tournament.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. India vs Pakistan: A Classic Rivalry Returns

2. India vs Pakistan: A Classic Rivalry Returns

The arch-rival clash against Pakistan is scheduled for October 5 in Colombo. Historically high-stakes, this matchup is among the most anticipated in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 fixtures.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. Back-to-Back Challenges Against South Africa and Australia

3. Back-to-Back Challenges Against South Africa and Australia

India face South Africa on October 9 and defending champions Australia on October 12 in Visakhapatnam. These consecutive matches will test Harmanpreet Kaur’s squad to the fullest.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. Rematch With England at Indore

4. Rematch With England at Indore

On October 19, India meet England at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore—a rematch of the 2017 Women’s World Cup final where India finished as runners-up.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. Home Advantage Across Multiple Venues

5. Home Advantage Across Multiple Venues

Matches are spread across Guwahati, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo, giving Indian fans ample opportunity to watch their team in action live.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. Round-Robin Format Ensures High Drama

6. Round-Robin Format Ensures High Drama

Eight cricketing giants including India, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka face each other once. Top 4 advance to the semifinals, ensuring every game counts.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. Climactic League Stage Wrap in Navi Mumbai

7. Climactic League Stage Wrap in Navi Mumbai

India conclude their round-robin matches with New Zealand on October 23 and Bangladesh on October 26 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, setting the stage for potential semifinals.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. Harmanpreet Kaur Leads a Talented Lineup

8. Harmanpreet Kaur Leads a Talented Lineup

India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a star-studded squad. Her leadership is key as India aim to go one step further than their 2017 runners-up finish.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. Cricket Fans Can Track Timings in IST

9. Cricket Fans Can Track Timings in IST

All matches are set at 3:00 PM IST, allowing fans across India to follow live action without missing a moment of this marquee event.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

 

10. Co-Hosted by India and Sri Lanka

10. Co-Hosted by India and Sri Lanka

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is co-hosted, giving a unique Indo-Sri Lankan flavor. Venues in both countries promise thrilling cricket experiences for players and spectators alike. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

