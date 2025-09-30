India Women’s Cricket Team Full Schedule 2025: Dates, Venues & Key Matches You Can’t Miss

photoDetails

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 promises thrilling action as the Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, begins their campaign against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. India face top rivals including Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh across five key venues: Guwahati, Colombo, Visakhapatnam, Indore, and Navi Mumbai. The tournament follows a round-robin format, with the top 4 teams advancing to the semifinals. Fans can catch all matches at 3:00 PM IST, while iconic rematches like India vs England in Indore add extra excitement. India aims to surpass their 2017 runners-up finish, making this a must-watch World Cup event.