India Women’s Cricket Team Qualification Scenario Explained: Must-Win Matches vs New Zealand, Bangladesh & England

India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal hopes remain alive despite consecutive losses to Australia and South Africa. Currently third in the points table with four points, India faces must-win matches against England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh to secure a top-four finish. Winning all three matches guarantees a semifinal spot, while winning two could suffice if India maintains a strong net run rate (NRR). Stellar batting performances from Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Pratika Rawal highlight India’s potential, but bowling improvements are crucial. Fans are watching closely as every run and wicket will be decisive for India’s qualification scenario.