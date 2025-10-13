Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2971221https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/india-women-s-cricket-team-qualification-scenario-explained-must-win-matches-vs-new-zealand-bangladesh-england-2971221
NewsPhotosIndia Women’s Cricket Team Qualification Scenario Explained: Must-Win Matches vs New Zealand, Bangladesh & England
photoDetails

India Women’s Cricket Team Qualification Scenario Explained: Must-Win Matches vs New Zealand, Bangladesh & England

India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal hopes remain alive despite consecutive losses to Australia and South Africa. Currently third in the points table with four points, India faces must-win matches against England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh to secure a top-four finish. Winning all three matches guarantees a semifinal spot, while winning two could suffice if India maintains a strong net run rate (NRR). Stellar batting performances from Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Pratika Rawal highlight India’s potential, but bowling improvements are crucial. Fans are watching closely as every run and wicket will be decisive for India’s qualification scenario.

Updated:Oct 13, 2025, 07:21 AM IST
Follow Us

1. India’s Semi-final Hopes Still Alive Despite Setbacks

1/10
1. India’s Semi-final Hopes Still Alive Despite Setbacks

Despite losses to South Africa and Australia, India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal hopes remain intact. Winning the next two or three matches could still secure a top-four finish.

Follow Us

2. Current Standing: Third in Points Table with 4 Points

2/10
2. Current Standing: Third in Points Table with 4 Points

After four matches, India sits third in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table with two wins and two losses. Their net run rate (0.682) gives them a slight edge over South Africa.

Follow Us

3. Remaining Matches Hold the Key to Qualification

3/10
3. Remaining Matches Hold the Key to Qualification

India’s last three fixtures — vs England (Oct 19), New Zealand (Oct 23), and Bangladesh (Oct 26) — are must-win encounters to keep semifinal dreams alive.

Follow Us

4. Win All Three, Secure a Semifinal Berth Automatically

4/10
4. Win All Three, Secure a Semifinal Berth Automatically

If India wins all remaining matches, they’ll reach 10 points, guaranteeing a semifinal spot regardless of other results — a clear and simple route to qualification.

Follow Us

5. Winning Two Could Still Be Enough — With Strong NRR

5/10
5. Winning Two Could Still Be Enough — With Strong NRR

Even if India wins only two out of three games, finishing on 8 points could still see them through — but only if their net run rate stays higher than New Zealand or South Africa.

Follow Us

6. A Single Loss Could Complicate the Equation

6/10
6. A Single Loss Could Complicate the Equation

Dropping even one more game means India’s fate may rest on other results, especially how South Africa and New Zealand perform in their remaining fixtures.

Follow Us

7. Strong Batting Form Is a Positive Sign

7/10
7. Strong Batting Form Is a Positive Sign

Despite defeats, India’s batting has impressed. Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Pratika Rawal have delivered key performances, with India posting 330 against Australia, their highest in the tournament.

Follow Us

8. Bowling Needs Urgent Improvement to Stay Alive

8/10
8. Bowling Needs Urgent Improvement to Stay Alive

India’s bowlers must tighten up after conceding the highest successful chase in Women’s ODI history to Australia. Restricting runs will be crucial in the next three matches.

Follow Us

9. Focus on Net Run Rate (NRR) Could Be Decisive

9/10
9. Focus on Net Run Rate (NRR) Could Be Decisive

In a tight group, NRR could determine semifinal spots. India must not only win but also aim for big margins to boost their run rate and stay ahead of the chasing pack.

 

Follow Us

10. Upcoming Matches Promise a Thrilling Finish

10/10
10. Upcoming Matches Promise a Thrilling Finish

With everything on the line, India’s remaining games promise high-intensity cricket and potential historic comebacks — setting up a nail-biting finish to the Women’s World Cup 2025 group stage.

Follow Us
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025india women’s cricket teamIndia vs Australia Women’s World CupWomen’s World Cup 2025 points tableIndia Women’s World Cup fixturesIndia semi-final chances 2025ICC Women’s ODI rankingsSmriti Mandhana performanceHarmanpreet Kaur captaincyRicha Ghosh batting highlightsIndia vs New Zealand Women’s matchBangladesh vs India Women’s matchWomen’s World Cup NRR importanceIndia Women’s World Cup 2025 scheduleIndia women cricket newsWomen’s World Cup 2025 live scoresAustralia Women vs India Women highlightsICC Women’s World Cup qualification scenariosIndia Women must-win matchesAlyssa Healy record chaseIndia Women vs England previewWomen in Blue latest updatesWomen’s ODI World Cup 2025 standingsIndia Women’s team analysistop performers India Women 2025India Women’s batting highlightsIndia vs South Africa Women recapIndia Women’s World Cup strategyWomen’s cricket top stories 2025India semifinal probability Women’s World CupWomen’s World
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Mumbai Indians
4 Players Mumbai Indians Might Release To Free Up Purse Before IPL 2026 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman And...
camera icon7
title
EPS 95
EPFO Board Meeting On October 13: EPFO 3.0 Digital Overhaul, Employment-Linked Incentive Scheme, And Possible Minimum Pension Revision Under EPS-95
camera icon8
title
Dharmendra
Dharmendra’s Love Story: 71 Years Of Marriage With Prakash Kaur, Her Reaction To His Second Marriage To Hema Malini And Their Life Together Today
camera icon12
title
love numerology
Weekly Love Numerology Horoscope For October 13 - 19: Romance, Family, And Emotional Tips For Numbers 1 To 9
camera icon11
title
food crisis
World's 10 Most Affected Countries By The Food Crisis