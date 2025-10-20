India Women’s Team Qualification Scenarios World Cup 2025: How Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. Can Still Qualify for Semifinals After Heartbreaking Loss to England

photoDetails

India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign faced a major setback as they lost to England by just four runs at Indore. Harmanpreet Kaur scored 70 and Smriti Mandhana 88, while Deepti Sharma starred with both bat and ball, claiming 4 crucial wickets. Despite India’s fightback, the defeat leaves them with 4 points from five matches, putting semifinal qualification in jeopardy. With two group-stage games remaining against New Zealand and Bangladesh, India must secure wins and maintain a strong Net Run Rate (NRR) to keep hopes alive. Fans eagerly await the must-win clash against New Zealand, a virtual quarterfinal.