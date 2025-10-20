Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia Women’s Team Qualification Scenarios World Cup 2025: How Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. Can Still Qualify for Semifinals After Heartbreaking Loss to England
India Women’s Team Qualification Scenarios World Cup 2025: How Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. Can Still Qualify for Semifinals After Heartbreaking Loss to England

India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign faced a major setback as they lost to England by just four runs at Indore. Harmanpreet Kaur scored 70 and Smriti Mandhana 88, while Deepti Sharma starred with both bat and ball, claiming 4 crucial wickets. Despite India’s fightback, the defeat leaves them with 4 points from five matches, putting semifinal qualification in jeopardy. With two group-stage games remaining against New Zealand and Bangladesh, India must secure wins and maintain a strong Net Run Rate (NRR) to keep hopes alive. Fans eagerly await the must-win clash against New Zealand, a virtual quarterfinal.

Updated:Oct 20, 2025, 09:01 AM IST
1/12

1. England Sets a Formidable Target

England posted 288/8 in 50 overs, with Heather Knight scoring 109 and Amy Jones contributing 56, highlighting the strength of England’s batting lineup and India’s challenge in chasing big totals.

2/12

2. Deepti Sharma Shines with the Ball

India’s Deepti Sharma took 4 crucial wickets for 51 runs, removing top-order batters and keeping India competitive, reaffirming her status as a key all-rounder in Women’s World Cup 2025.

3/12

3. Mandhana and Kaur Build a Strong Partnership

Smriti Mandhana (88) and Harmanpreet Kaur (70) stitched a 125-run partnership, demonstrating India’s middle-order resilience despite early wickets.

4/12

4. India Falls Just Short

India lost by only 4 runs, highlighting their fighting spirit but exposing vulnerabilities in finishing games, crucial for semifinal qualification scenarios.

5/12

5. Semifinal Hopes Depend on Remaining Matches

With two group matches left against New Zealand and Bangladesh, India must win at least one game and manage Net Run Rate (NRR) to stay in contention.

6/12

6. Must-Win Clash Against New Zealand

The upcoming India vs New Zealand Women’s World Cup match is a virtual quarterfinal, with the winner taking a significant step toward semifinal qualification.

7/12

7. Net Run Rate Could Be Decisive

Even if India loses one game, a superior Net Run Rate against New Zealand could still secure a semifinal berth, making every run in upcoming matches vital.

8/12

8. Key Players to Watch

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma remain India’s main threats, and their form will be pivotal in navigating high-pressure scenarios for Women’s Cricket 2025.

9/12

9. Rain Scenarios Could Favor India

A rain-affected India vs New Zealand match could give India a point, keeping their NRR advantage, potentially helping them edge past New Zealand even with a shared points scenario.

10. Fan Expectations and Strategy

 

India’s supporters hope for clinical batting, disciplined bowling, and tactical use of all-rounders in the last two group matches, ensuring the team can fight for a 2025 Women’s World Cup semifinal spot.

11/12
12/12
