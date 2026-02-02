Indian batters to score century in T20I: Ishan Kishan joins Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and more - check full list
Scoring a century in T20 Internationals remains one of the toughest individual milestones in modern cricket, given the limited overs and relentless pressure to score quickly. Over the years, 13 Indian batters have achieved this feat, reflecting the evolution and growing depth of India’s T20 batting arsenal.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is India’s most prolific T20I centurion, with five hundreds to his name. Known for effortless power and timing, Rohit’s highest score of 121* underlines his ability to dominate attacks while batting deep in the innings.
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav has redefined T20 batting with his innovation and 360-degree strokeplay. He has scored four T20I centuries, including a top score of 117, showcasing fearless intent against elite bowling attacks.
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson has announced his arrival at the international level with three T20I hundreds. His highest score of 111 reflects his ability to combine elegance with explosive hitting at the top order.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul has scored two T20I centuries, with a best of 110*. Rahul’s strength lies in pacing an innings perfectly while accelerating smoothly once set.
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma represents India’s new-age aggressive opener. With two T20I centuries, including a blistering 135*, he is among the most destructive batters in the shortest format.
Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma has already scored two T20I hundreds, highlighting his composure and big-match temperament. His highest score of 120* shows maturity beyond his years.
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill brought his classical elegance into T20Is with a magnificent 126*. His century proved that timing and technique can thrive even in power-packed formats.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a classy 123, showcasing controlled aggression and consistency. His T20I hundred reflects his ability to anchor and accelerate when needed.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli scored a memorable 122*, underlining his chase mastery in T20Is. Kohli’s century remains one of the most technically sound innings in the format.
Deepak Hooda
Deepak Hooda surprised many with a commanding 104*. His knock highlighted India’s growing depth, with middle-order players also capable of match-winning centuries.
Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina was India’s first-ever T20I centurion, scoring 101 in the 2010 World Cup. His innings set the foundation for India’s aggressive T20 batting culture.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal joined the elite list with a fluent 100, marking his rise as a future T20 superstar. His century combined raw power with smart shot selection.
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan smashed his maiden T20I century with a stunning 103 off 43 balls. Known for fearless strokeplay, Ishan’s hundred is among the fastest by an Indian in T20Is.
