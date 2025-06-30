Advertisement
Indian Batters With Most Test Centuries In England: Rahul Dravid Leads, Rishabh Pant Follows, Sachin Tendulkar At...
Indian Batters With Most Test Centuries In England: Rahul Dravid Leads, Rishabh Pant Follows, Sachin Tendulkar At...

Over the years, many Indian batters have smashed centuries in England in Test cricket. When it comes to current members of the Indian Test team, they have started the ongoing England tour with bang. Four Indian batters - Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul smashed centuries in the first Test  of the ongoing tour.

Ahead of the second Test, let's take a look at Indian batters who have hit most Test centuries in England:

Updated:Jun 30, 2025, 07:55 PM IST
1. Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid, who was known as "The Wall", is the Indian batter with the most Test centuries in England. Dravid scored 6 centuries across 23 Test innings in England.  

2. Rishabh Pant

Attacking wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is the Indian batter with the second most Test centuries in England. Pant has scored 4 Test centuries in England in 17 innings so far. He would like to add more centuries to his tally in the ongoing tour of England.  

3. Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the highest run-scorer for India in England in Test cricket, is tied for second with four centuries. Tendulkar scored 4 Test centuries in England in 30 innings.  

4. Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar, who was a key middle-order batter for India in the 1970s and 1980s, shares the second spot with Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant with 4 Test centuries in England.  

5. KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who is known for his versatile batting quality, has scored three test centuries in England so far. He would like to add more centuries to his tally in the ongoing tour of England.  

6. Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who was known for his elegant batting, also hit three test centuries in England.  

Can Rishabh Pant Surpass Rahul Dravid?

Rishabh Pant started his England tour with a bang, scoring centuries (134 and 118) in both innings of the first Test in Leeds. With his two centuries in the first match, Pant's tally of Test centuries in England reached four, just two shy of Rahul Dravid. Many experts including Sanjay Manjrekar feels that with four Tests to go in the ongoing series, Pant could match or surpass ex-skipper and coach Dravid to become the Indian batter with the most Test hundreds in England.  

