Indian Batters With Most Test Centuries In England: Rahul Dravid Leads, Rishabh Pant Follows, Sachin Tendulkar At...

Rishabh Pant started his England tour with a bang, scoring centuries (134 and 118) in both innings of the first Test in Leeds. With his two centuries in the first match, Pant's tally of Test centuries in England reached four, just two shy of Rahul Dravid. Many experts including Sanjay Manjrekar feels that with four Tests to go in the ongoing series, Pant could match or surpass ex-skipper and coach Dravid to become the Indian batter with the most Test hundreds in England.