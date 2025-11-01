Indian Captains Who Led India To An ODI World Cup Final: Rohit Sharma To Harmanpreet Kaur - Check Full List
India’s cricketing journey in the ODI World Cup, across both men’s and women’s teams, has been defined by iconic leaders who inspired generations. Indian captains have guided their teams to seven World Cup finals. Here are the names of 7 captains.
Kapil Dev - 1983 World Cup Glory
In 1983, Kapil Dev etched his name in history by leading India to their first-ever Cricket World Cup triumph. Under his fearless captaincy, India defeated the mighty West Indies in the final at Lord’s, shocking the world and igniting a cricket revolution in the country. Kapil’s iconic catch to dismiss Viv Richards remains a timeless World Cup moment.
Sourav Ganguly - 2003 World Cup Runner-up
Two decades later, Sourav Ganguly guided a young and dynamic Indian side to the 2003 World Cup final in South Africa. India played fearless cricket throughout the tournament, winning eight consecutive matches before losing to Australia in the final at Johannesburg.
Mithali Raj - 2005 Women’s World Cup Final
In 2005, Mithali Raj led the Indian women’s team to their first-ever World Cup final in Centurion, South Africa. The team showcased immense grit and teamwork throughout the tournament. Though India lost to a dominant Australia, Mithali’s calm leadership marked the beginning of a new era for women’s cricket in India.
MS Dhoni - 2011 World Cup Champion
MS Dhoni fulfilled a nation’s dream in 2011 by leading India to World Cup glory after 28 years. His unbeaten knock of 91 in the final against Sri Lanka and the iconic six over long-on at Wankhede Stadium sealed India’s victory. Dhoni’s composed captaincy and tactical brilliance made this triumph unforgettable.
Mithali Raj - 2017 Women’s World Cup Runner-up
Twelve years after her first final, Mithali Raj once again led India to the 2017 World Cup final at Lord’s. India came heartbreakingly close to victory before falling short against England by just nine runs. The campaign, led by stars like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, brought unprecedented attention and respect to women’s cricket in India.
Rohit Sharma - 2023 World Cup Runner-up
Rohit Sharma captained India in the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil, guiding the team to a record-breaking unbeaten streak leading up to the final. Despite dominating the tournament, India lost to Australia in the title clash at Ahmedabad.
Harmanpreet Kaur - 2025 Women’s World Cup Finalist
In 2025, Harmanpreet Kaur continued India’s proud World Cup legacy by leading the team to another ODI final. Under her captaincy, India showcased power, belief, and consistency throughout the tournament. India Women are set to face the South African women tomorrow to win their maiden World Cup title.
