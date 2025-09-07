Indian Cricketers From RCB, SRH, CSK, KKR, RR Who Will Play Asia Cup For First Time In 2025 - Check In Pics
Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9, Tuesday. India, who are looking to clinch a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title, will start their campaign against UAE in Dubai on September 10, Wednesday. Interestingly, there are many Indian players, who are already Indian Premier League (IPL) stars but they will be playing the Asia Cup for the first time during the upcoming 2025 edition of the tournament.
Here's list of Indian players who are set to make their Asia Cup debut in 2025:
Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
Abhishek Sharma, who has been one of biggest match winners for Sunrisers Hyderabad in last few IPL seasons, is all set to make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28 in the T20I format. Abhishek has played 17 T20 International matches for India, scoring 535 runs at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 193.84 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson will also make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of the tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format. Samson has scored 861 runs in 42 T20Is so far at an average of 25.32 and a strike rate of 152.39, including three centuries and two half-centuries. (Pic credit: IANS)
Jitesh Sharma (RCB)
Jitesh Sharma, who played some crucial match-winning knocks for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their title winning IPL 2025 campaign, is all set to make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format. Jitesh Sharma has played 9 T20 International matches for India, scoring 100 runs with a highest score of 35 and an average of 14.28 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
Rinku Singh (KKR)
Rinku Singh, the left-handed finisher from Kolkata Knight Riders, is set to make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format. Rinku Singh has played 33 T20Is for India so far and scored 546 runs at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 161.06, with a highest score of 69 not out. (Pic credit: IANS)
Shivam Dube (CSK)
Shivam Dube, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings in the last few seasons, will also make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format. In 35 T20I matches, Shivam has scored 531 runs with an average of 31.23, with the help of four half-centuries so far. He has also taken 13 wickets with his medium pace bowling, with a best bowling figure of 3/30. (Pic credit: IANS)
Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)
Varun Chakravarthy, who has been of the biggest match winners for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last few seasons, will also make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format. Varun has played 18 T20Is for India so far, taking 33 wickets at an average of 14.57 with a best of 5/17. (Pic credit: IANS)
Harshit Rana (KKR)
Young India fast bowler Harshit Rana, who has been a key member of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last few seasons, will make his Asia Cup debut in the upcoming 2025 edition of tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I format. Harshit Rana has played one T20 International match for India, in which he took 3 wickets for 33 runs. (Pic credit: IANS)
