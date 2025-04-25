Indian Cricketers To Play 400 Or More T20 Matches: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli And...; Check Full List
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni on Friday became the fourth Indian cricketer to play 400 T20 matches during his team's IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.
Here's list of Indian players who have played 400 or more T20 matches:
1. Rohit Sharma - 456
Rohit Sharma is the most capped Indian with 456 matches so far in the 20-over format.
Rohit Sharma's Record In T20 Cricket
Rohit Sharma has scored 12058 runs in 456 T20 matches with an average of 30.91 and strike rate of 135.08. Rohit has 8 centuries and 80 fifties to his name in T20 cricket.
2. Dinesh Karthik - 412
Dinesh Karthik is the second most capped Indian with 412 matches in the 20-over format.
Dinesh Karthik's Record In T20 Cricket
Dinesh Karthik has scored 7537 runs in 412 T20 matches with an average of 27.01 and strike rate of 136.66. Karthik has 35 fifties to his name in T20 cricket.
3. Virat Kohli - 408
Virat Kohli is the third most capped Indian with 408 matches in the 20-over format.
Virat Kohli's Record In T20 Cricket
Virat Kohli has scored 13278 runs in 408 T20 matches with an average of 41.88 and strike rate of 134.47. Virat has 9 centuries and 102 fifties to his name in T20 cricket.
4. MS Dhoni - 400
MS Dhoni is the fourth most capped Indian with 400 matches in the 20-over format.
MS Dhoni's Record In T20 Cricket
MS Dhoni has scored 7566 runs in 400 T20 matches with an average of 38.02 and strike rate of 135.90. Dhoni has 28 fifties to his name in T20 cricket.
