Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2891306https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/indian-cricketers-to-play-400-or-more-t20-matches-ms-dhoni-virat-kohli-and-check-full-list-2891306
NewsPhotosIndian Cricketers To Play 400 Or More T20 Matches: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli And...; Check Full List
photoDetails

Indian Cricketers To Play 400 Or More T20 Matches: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli And...; Check Full List

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni on Friday became the fourth Indian cricketer to play 400 T20 matches during his team's IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.

Here's list of Indian players who have played 400 or more T20 matches:

Updated:Apr 25, 2025, 11:49 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Rohit Sharma - 456

1/8
1. Rohit Sharma - 456

Rohit Sharma is the most capped Indian with 456 matches so far in the 20-over format.  

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma's Record In T20 Cricket

2/8
Rohit Sharma's Record In T20 Cricket

Rohit Sharma has scored 12058 runs in 456 T20 matches with an average of 30.91 and strike rate of 135.08. Rohit has 8 centuries and 80 fifties to his name in T20 cricket.  

Follow Us

2. Dinesh Karthik - 412

3/8
2. Dinesh Karthik - 412

Dinesh Karthik is the second most capped Indian with 412 matches in the 20-over format.  

Follow Us

Dinesh Karthik's Record In T20 Cricket

4/8
Dinesh Karthik's Record In T20 Cricket

Dinesh Karthik has scored 7537 runs in 412 T20 matches with an average of 27.01 and strike rate of 136.66. Karthik has 35 fifties to his name in T20 cricket.  

Follow Us

3. Virat Kohli - 408

5/8
3. Virat Kohli - 408

Virat Kohli is the third most capped Indian with 408 matches in the 20-over format.

 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli's Record In T20 Cricket

6/8
Virat Kohli's Record In T20 Cricket

Virat Kohli has scored 13278 runs in 408 T20 matches with an average of 41.88 and strike rate of 134.47. Virat has 9 centuries and 102 fifties to his name in T20 cricket.

 

Follow Us

4. MS Dhoni - 400

7/8
4. MS Dhoni - 400

MS Dhoni is the fourth most capped Indian with 400 matches in the 20-over format.

 

Follow Us

MS Dhoni's Record In T20 Cricket

8/8
MS Dhoni's Record In T20 Cricket

MS Dhoni has scored 7566 runs in 400 T20 matches with an average of 38.02 and strike rate of 135.90. Dhoni has 28 fifties to his name in T20 cricket.  

Follow Us
MS DhoniMS Dhoni IPL RecordDhoni recordMS Dhoni T20 MatchesMS Dhoni recordsms dhoni cskDhoni IPLVirat KohliVirat Kohli IPL recordsVirat Kohli RCBVirat Kohli T20 runsVirat Kohli IPL 2025Rohit SharmaRohit Sharma IPL recordsRohit Sharma Mumbai IndiansRohit Sharma runsRohit Sharma sixesDinesh KarthikDinesh Karthik IPL recordsDinesh Karthik RCB
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Air Cooler Tips
6 Easy Tips To Make Your Air Cooler Perform Better
camera icon8
title
MS Dhoni
Indian Cricketers To Play 400 Or More T20 Matches: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli And...; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Hotness Alert! 7 Bold Beachwears Looks To Steal From Janhvi Kapoor
camera icon8
title
Pope Francis Net Worth
How Much Did Pope Francis Earn? His Net Worth Will Surprise You, And It Will Be Inherited By…
camera icon13
title
indian state according to your zodiac
Indian State You Are According To Your Zodiac- Check Your State Vibe
NEWS ON ONE CLICK