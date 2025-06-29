Indian Players To Score A Century In All Three Formats: Smriti Mandhana Joins Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; Check Full List

photoDetails

english

2923999

India opener Smriti Mandhana scripted history after smashing a fantastic century in the first women's T20I against England in Trent Bridge, Nottingham on July 28, Saturday. Smriti became the first Indian woman and overall sixth from her country to hit a century across all three formats - Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Here's list of 6 Indian players who have hit centuries in all three formats: