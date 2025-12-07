Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2993256https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/indian-players-to-score-a-century-in-all-three-formats-yashasvi-jaiswal-joins-smriti-mandhana-virat-kohli-check-full-list-2993256
NewsPhotosIndian Players To Score A Century In All Three Formats: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Smriti Mandhana, Virat Kohli - Check Full List
photoDetails

Indian Players To Score A Century In All Three Formats: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Smriti Mandhana, Virat Kohli - Check Full List

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is the latest to join the elite list, having scored his maiden ODI century against South Africa in the third match. He also became the second-youngest Indian, after Shubman Gill, to achieve centuries in all three formats.

Here's a list of 7 Indian players who have hit centuries in all three formats:

Updated:Dec 07, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Suresh Raina

1/7
Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina was the first Indian cricketer to score centuries in all three international formats. Raina, who was known for his aggressive batting and electric fielding, achieved this milestone in 2010. Raina's first century in each format - 101 vs Hong Kong in 2008 (ODI), 101 vs South Africa in 2010 (T20I), 120 vs Sri Lanka in 2010 (Tests).  

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma

2/7
Rohit Sharma

Star opener Rohit Sharma is the only Indian to score multiple centuries in all three formats of the game. Rohit's first century in each format - 114 vs Zimbabwe in 2010 (ODI), 100 not out vs South Africa in 2015 (T20I), 177 vs West Indies in 2013 (Tests). 

Follow Us

KL Rahul

3/7
KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who is known for his versatility, is the fastest batter globally to score centuries in all three formats. He achieved the milestone within his first 20 international innings. Rahul's first century in each format - 100 not out vs Zimbabwe (ODI), 110 Not Out vs West Indies in 2016 (T20Is), 110 against Australia in 2025 (Tests).

Follow Us

Virat Kohli

4/7
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, who is known for his consistency and hunger for runs, joined this elite list in 2022 after a prolonged wait for his first T20I century. Kohli's first century in each format - 107 vs Sri Lanka in 2009 (ODI), 116 vs Australia in 2012 (Tests), 122 Not Out vs Afghanistan in 2022 (T20I). 

Follow Us

Shubman Gill

5/7
Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill was the youngest Indian male to score centuries in all three formats. He achieved this feat at age 23 in 2023. Gill's first century in each format - 130 vs Zimbabwe in 2022 (ODIs), 104 vs Bangladesh in 2022 (Tests), 126 Not Out vs New Zealand in 2023 (T20Is).

Follow Us

Smriti Mandhana

6/7
Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman to score centuries in all three formats. She achieved this historic feat in the first women's T20I against England in Trent Bridge, Nottingham on July 28, Saturday. Smriti's first century in each format - 127 vs Australia in 2021 (Tests), 106 vs Australia in 2016 (ODIs),  112 vs England in 2025 (T20I).  

Follow Us

Yashasvi Jaiswal

7/7
Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rapid rise has been outstanding. He recently achieved this feat against South Africa in the 3rd ODI. Jaiswal's first century in each format - 171 vs West Indies in 20223 (Test), 100 vs  Nepal in 2023 (T20I), 116 vs South Africa in 2025 (ODI).  

Follow Us
Ind vs SAIndia vs South Africa3rd ODIYashasvi JaiswalSmriti MandhanaSuresh RainaVirat KohliRohit SharmaShubman GillSmriti Mandhana recordsSmriti Mandhana centurySmriti Mandhana captaincySmriti Mandhana vs EnglandSmriti Mandhana Harmanpreet KaurSmriti Mandhana century vs EnglandSuresh Raina recordsSuresh Raina centurySuresh Raina Team IndiaVirat Kohli recordsVirat Kohli centuriesVirat Kohli India RecordsRohit Sharma recordsRohit Sharma centuriesRohit Sharma captaincyKL RahulKL Rahul recordsKl Rahul CenturiesShubman Gill recordsShubman Gill centuriesShubman Gill T20 cricketShubman Gill TestsIndian batters with centuries in all formatsIndia triple format centurionsVirat Kohli all format centuryRohit Sharma centuries recordKL Rahul batting milestonesYashasvi Jaiswal maiden ODI centurySuresh Raina all format hundredIndian cricket records
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
countries with most mountains
World's Top 10 Countries With Most Number Of Mountains: Bhutan Or Nepal Who Is At First Position? Check If India Is In The List
camera icon7
title
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar Star Cast: Ranveer Singh To Akshaye Khanna — Real Age, Educational Qualifications And Who Among Them Has Military Training
camera icon8
title
Technology
World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire: Who Is Alexandr Wang? MIT Dropout And Scale AI Founder Hired By Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg For Rs 1,190,000,000,000; Check Net Worth And Who He Is...
camera icon7
title
ITR Refund
Budget 2026 May Finally Let You Track Your ITR Refund In Real Time—With Live Status, Timelines & Escalation Tools
camera icon7
title
BCCI
Meet Indians Who Have Scored Century In Both ODI And T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad Joins Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli - Check Full List