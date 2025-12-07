Indian Players To Score A Century In All Three Formats: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Smriti Mandhana, Virat Kohli - Check Full List
India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is the latest to join the elite list, having scored his maiden ODI century against South Africa in the third match. He also became the second-youngest Indian, after Shubman Gill, to achieve centuries in all three formats.
Here's a list of 7 Indian players who have hit centuries in all three formats:
Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina was the first Indian cricketer to score centuries in all three international formats. Raina, who was known for his aggressive batting and electric fielding, achieved this milestone in 2010. Raina's first century in each format - 101 vs Hong Kong in 2008 (ODI), 101 vs South Africa in 2010 (T20I), 120 vs Sri Lanka in 2010 (Tests).
Rohit Sharma
Star opener Rohit Sharma is the only Indian to score multiple centuries in all three formats of the game. Rohit's first century in each format - 114 vs Zimbabwe in 2010 (ODI), 100 not out vs South Africa in 2015 (T20I), 177 vs West Indies in 2013 (Tests).
KL Rahul
KL Rahul, who is known for his versatility, is the fastest batter globally to score centuries in all three formats. He achieved the milestone within his first 20 international innings. Rahul's first century in each format - 100 not out vs Zimbabwe (ODI), 110 Not Out vs West Indies in 2016 (T20Is), 110 against Australia in 2025 (Tests).
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, who is known for his consistency and hunger for runs, joined this elite list in 2022 after a prolonged wait for his first T20I century. Kohli's first century in each format - 107 vs Sri Lanka in 2009 (ODI), 116 vs Australia in 2012 (Tests), 122 Not Out vs Afghanistan in 2022 (T20I).
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill was the youngest Indian male to score centuries in all three formats. He achieved this feat at age 23 in 2023. Gill's first century in each format - 130 vs Zimbabwe in 2022 (ODIs), 104 vs Bangladesh in 2022 (Tests), 126 Not Out vs New Zealand in 2023 (T20Is).
Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman to score centuries in all three formats. She achieved this historic feat in the first women's T20I against England in Trent Bridge, Nottingham on July 28, Saturday. Smriti's first century in each format - 127 vs Australia in 2021 (Tests), 106 vs Australia in 2016 (ODIs), 112 vs England in 2025 (T20I).
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rapid rise has been outstanding. He recently achieved this feat against South Africa in the 3rd ODI. Jaiswal's first century in each format - 171 vs West Indies in 20223 (Test), 100 vs Nepal in 2023 (T20I), 116 vs South Africa in 2025 (ODI).
